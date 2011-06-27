Used 2008 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
Larger SUV for expanding family.
We recently traded in our Jeep Liberty Renegade for a 2008 Durango SLT with the newly redone 4.7L V8. We couldn't be happier with our decision. The 3.7L in the Jeep was a gas hog (maybe due to my heavy foot) even on long 55mph drives the best MPG I could get were 18. What it lacked in efficiency it didn't make up with space. That is there the Durango rules. Plenty of power from the 303hp V8 on hand for passing slo-pokes. Haven't put the 330lbs of tor que to use yet, but look forward to pulling with it soon.
Beautiful Vehicle
I almost had my mind made up to buy a GMC Acadia until I test drove the Durango, no comparison. The Durango won hands down. Nice and roomy. I just love the way it rides and handles.It is a beautiful vehicle inside and out. I picked out the Limited with the Hemi and could not be more pleased. It looks sporty with all the chrome trim but looks and rides like a luxury car. It has everything you could possible want in a vehicle. It's loaded. Oh those leather seats with the suede middle, I just love them. They don't get hot like solid leather seats and so comfortable. It's also a very quite ride.
My Maroon Beast.
What can I say but,this vehicle can do it all.Probably the best vehicle I have ever owned.This HEMI will blow by any stock equipped truck out there.I live in hilly Western Pennsylvania and can tow anything from my Six-Pack Charger to my Chris-Craft Cruiser.The all 4WD plows through the worst snow we have and climbs any muddy trail I put it through. There is so much room that a family of 7 can enjoy a long trip.With the seats down I can load 4x8 sheets of drywall or plywood or move any youngster to college. The power leather heated seats feel like you are on a cloud. This vehicle is such a head turner with the maroon paint and 20 inch chrome wheels.
Great to pull my Travel Trailer
I was a bit worried since my 28' travel trailer weighs 6,000 but the Durango 4.7 V8 pulls it like a champ! Better than my 2001 Toyota Tundra did and it handles great. I average 16 mpg around town and 18 on the interstate. Good vision, comfortable on long trips, fun to drive.
Update!
My Durango just hit 74000 miles today with no problems out of it. It is the best car we have ever owned. We just put running boards and new tires on it. The salesman who sold us the Durango was there trying to get us to trade it for a new 2011 Durango. Our Durango appraised very well but I don't really like the 2011 Durango. I have no complaints against my Durango, it has the best a/c I've ever used. I will be keeping my Durango until it gives up!
