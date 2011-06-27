Used 2008 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,335
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,335
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,335
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4647 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place68.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Maximum payload1750 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6050 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,335
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,335
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,335
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
