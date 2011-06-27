Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,312
|$21,564
|$24,255
|Clean
|$18,920
|$21,139
|$23,742
|Average
|$18,135
|$20,288
|$22,716
|Rough
|$17,351
|$19,436
|$21,690
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,974
|$17,811
|$20,007
|Clean
|$15,649
|$17,460
|$19,584
|Average
|$15,001
|$16,757
|$18,738
|Rough
|$14,352
|$16,054
|$17,892
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,355
|$20,304
|$22,641
|Clean
|$17,982
|$19,903
|$22,163
|Average
|$17,237
|$19,101
|$21,205
|Rough
|$16,491
|$18,300
|$20,247
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,799
|$17,436
|$19,403
|Clean
|$15,478
|$17,092
|$18,993
|Average
|$14,836
|$16,404
|$18,172
|Rough
|$14,194
|$15,716
|$17,351
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,641
|$21,579
|$23,913
|Clean
|$19,242
|$21,153
|$23,408
|Average
|$18,444
|$20,301
|$22,396
|Rough
|$17,646
|$19,449
|$21,384
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,497
|$21,479
|$23,862
|Clean
|$19,101
|$21,055
|$23,357
|Average
|$18,309
|$20,207
|$22,348
|Rough
|$17,517
|$19,359
|$21,339
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,165
|$17,150
|$19,509
|Clean
|$14,857
|$16,812
|$19,097
|Average
|$14,241
|$16,135
|$18,271
|Rough
|$13,624
|$15,458
|$17,446
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,365
|$19,161
|$21,318
|Clean
|$17,013
|$18,783
|$20,868
|Average
|$16,307
|$18,027
|$19,966
|Rough
|$15,602
|$17,270
|$19,064
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,226
|$20,202
|$22,571
|Clean
|$17,856
|$19,803
|$22,093
|Average
|$17,115
|$19,006
|$21,139
|Rough
|$16,375
|$18,208
|$20,184