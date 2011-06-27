Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews
Sporty luxury car
Best car I ever owned. Always bought GM products. Never dreamed I would be driving a Chrysler. well engineered. A real luxury car and sports car all in one. The only thing missing is the kitchen sink. One of the most over looked and under rated cars on the market
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No other sedan like it on the road.
I have owned many different vehicles over the years. BMW's, Lincolns, Acura, Avalon. and other top mfg's., (still own a BMW X3) Never took the time to write a review on any of them. I feel compelled to share my experience with the 300C. I've owned the 300C for two months. A V8 engine for great power when needed on the highway, easy to use controls, safety features galore, plenty of room for passengers and a large trunk. Fold down rear seats a real plus. 19 speaker stereo system is terrific. Runs on regular gas and surprising good highway gas mileage. I got 29mpg on my first long trip. I personally love the design because it is different then any other sedan on the road. It remains to be seen how it will hold up over time.....but for now it is a pleasure to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
300 Fleet review!
First off, let me disclose that we are a 10 year limo company in Florida with a fleet of Caddis, lincolns and 300s. We have put over 250k miles on most (have 6) of these 300s with very little issues. These cars are built solid, quiet and efficient. The mileage and performance in these cars is far and above any of our other makes. We have a number of our high end business clients that request the 300 over the others simply because of the comfort (back seat position), room and quietness to make calls and do work. As a driver I can honestly say that everything is exactly where it needs to be...easy to read, control and fine tune...The climate control is perfect (even with black ext. and black int. in Florida!!), the ride and handling is quiet, tight and responsive. The MPG vs the power in our V6 cars is excellent as well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Queen's Ride
The car is a very room comfortable ride. It has more bells and whistles than you know what to do with! It is a very tight smooth ride and a beauty to the eye.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car, 2nd 300!
I have never had any significant problems with either of my 300's. Put lots of miles on them (168,000 first one) (138,000 second - so far). It really helps to have a good dealer. I have a really good one in the small town where I live. I see many comments about bad repair issues. The consistency of Chrysler dealers is an issue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
