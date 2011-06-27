Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,923
|$4,122
|$4,804
|Clean
|$2,683
|$3,787
|$4,407
|Average
|$2,201
|$3,119
|$3,613
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,450
|$2,819
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,104
|$4,304
|$4,989
|Clean
|$2,849
|$3,955
|$4,576
|Average
|$2,338
|$3,256
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,827
|$2,558
|$2,927
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,102
|$10,579
|$12,546
|Clean
|$6,517
|$9,721
|$11,510
|Average
|$5,348
|$8,005
|$9,436
|Rough
|$4,179
|$6,288
|$7,362
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,578
|$4,830
|$5,547
|Clean
|$3,284
|$4,438
|$5,089
|Average
|$2,695
|$3,655
|$4,172
|Rough
|$2,106
|$2,871
|$3,255
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,160
|$4,299
|$4,952
|Clean
|$2,900
|$3,951
|$4,543
|Average
|$2,380
|$3,253
|$3,724
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,556
|$2,906
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,589
|$5,443
|Clean
|$2,827
|$4,217
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,472
|$4,093
|Rough
|$1,813
|$2,728
|$3,194
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,325
|$4,569
|$5,279
|Clean
|$3,051
|$4,198
|$4,842
|Average
|$2,504
|$3,457
|$3,970
|Rough
|$1,957
|$2,716
|$3,098
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler 300 LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,406
|$4,040
|Clean
|$2,098
|$3,130
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,577
|$3,039
|Rough
|$1,345
|$2,024
|$2,371