Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,241
|$14,039
|$16,349
|Clean
|$10,818
|$13,508
|$15,670
|Average
|$9,973
|$12,446
|$14,312
|Rough
|$9,128
|$11,384
|$12,954
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,003
|$14,254
|$16,913
|Clean
|$10,589
|$13,715
|$16,211
|Average
|$9,762
|$12,637
|$14,806
|Rough
|$8,935
|$11,559
|$13,401
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,430
|$8,408
|$10,024
|Clean
|$6,188
|$8,090
|$9,608
|Average
|$5,705
|$7,454
|$8,775
|Rough
|$5,221
|$6,818
|$7,942
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,120
|$13,024
|$15,403
|Clean
|$9,740
|$12,532
|$14,763
|Average
|$8,979
|$11,546
|$13,484
|Rough
|$8,218
|$10,561
|$12,204
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,839
|$9,248
|$11,203
|Clean
|$6,582
|$8,898
|$10,737
|Average
|$6,067
|$8,199
|$9,807
|Rough
|$5,553
|$7,499
|$8,876
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,909
|$10,264
|$12,191
|Clean
|$7,611
|$9,876
|$11,684
|Average
|$7,017
|$9,099
|$10,672
|Rough
|$6,422
|$8,323
|$9,659
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,127
|$7,305
|$8,295
|Clean
|$5,897
|$7,028
|$7,950
|Average
|$5,436
|$6,476
|$7,261
|Rough
|$4,976
|$5,923
|$6,572
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,180
|$13,174
|$15,625
|Clean
|$9,797
|$12,676
|$14,976
|Average
|$9,032
|$11,680
|$13,679
|Rough
|$8,266
|$10,683
|$12,381
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,466
|$9,890
|$11,865
|Clean
|$7,185
|$9,516
|$11,372
|Average
|$6,624
|$8,768
|$10,386
|Rough
|$6,063
|$8,020
|$9,401
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,773
|$9,087
|$10,966
|Clean
|$6,518
|$8,743
|$10,511
|Average
|$6,009
|$8,055
|$9,600
|Rough
|$5,500
|$7,368
|$8,689