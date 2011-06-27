Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,474
|$17,127
|$19,277
|Clean
|$13,692
|$16,186
|$18,167
|Average
|$12,128
|$14,304
|$15,947
|Rough
|$10,564
|$12,422
|$13,726
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,977
|$12,034
|$13,692
|Clean
|$9,438
|$11,373
|$12,903
|Average
|$8,360
|$10,050
|$11,327
|Rough
|$7,282
|$8,728
|$9,750
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,914
|$12,110
|$13,876
|Clean
|$9,379
|$11,445
|$13,077
|Average
|$8,307
|$10,114
|$11,478
|Rough
|$7,236
|$8,783
|$9,880
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,228
|$11,324
|$13,006
|Clean
|$8,729
|$10,702
|$12,257
|Average
|$7,732
|$9,458
|$10,759
|Rough
|$6,735
|$8,213
|$9,261
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,907
|$15,460
|$17,522
|Clean
|$12,209
|$14,611
|$16,513
|Average
|$10,815
|$12,912
|$14,495
|Rough
|$9,420
|$11,213
|$12,477
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,936
|$24,379
|$27,184
|Clean
|$19,805
|$23,040
|$25,619
|Average
|$17,542
|$20,361
|$22,488
|Rough
|$15,280
|$17,682
|$19,357
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,201
|$14,823
|$16,933
|Clean
|$11,542
|$14,009
|$15,958
|Average
|$10,223
|$12,380
|$14,008
|Rough
|$8,905
|$10,751
|$12,058
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,178
|$13,373
|$15,147
|Clean
|$10,574
|$12,638
|$14,274
|Average
|$9,366
|$11,169
|$12,530
|Rough
|$8,159
|$9,699
|$10,785
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,921
|$16,468
|$18,531
|Clean
|$13,169
|$15,563
|$17,464
|Average
|$11,665
|$13,754
|$15,330
|Rough
|$10,160
|$11,944
|$13,195
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$11,991
|$13,641
|Clean
|$9,408
|$11,332
|$12,855
|Average
|$8,333
|$10,015
|$11,284
|Rough
|$7,259
|$8,697
|$9,713
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,742
|$10,771
|$12,399
|Clean
|$8,270
|$10,180
|$11,685
|Average
|$7,325
|$8,996
|$10,257
|Rough
|$6,380
|$7,812
|$8,829