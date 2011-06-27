  1. Home
2012 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,474$17,127$19,277
Clean$13,692$16,186$18,167
Average$12,128$14,304$15,947
Rough$10,564$12,422$13,726
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,977$12,034$13,692
Clean$9,438$11,373$12,903
Average$8,360$10,050$11,327
Rough$7,282$8,728$9,750
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,914$12,110$13,876
Clean$9,379$11,445$13,077
Average$8,307$10,114$11,478
Rough$7,236$8,783$9,880
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,228$11,324$13,006
Clean$8,729$10,702$12,257
Average$7,732$9,458$10,759
Rough$6,735$8,213$9,261
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,907$15,460$17,522
Clean$12,209$14,611$16,513
Average$10,815$12,912$14,495
Rough$9,420$11,213$12,477
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,936$24,379$27,184
Clean$19,805$23,040$25,619
Average$17,542$20,361$22,488
Rough$15,280$17,682$19,357
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,201$14,823$16,933
Clean$11,542$14,009$15,958
Average$10,223$12,380$14,008
Rough$8,905$10,751$12,058
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,178$13,373$15,147
Clean$10,574$12,638$14,274
Average$9,366$11,169$12,530
Rough$8,159$9,699$10,785
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,921$16,468$18,531
Clean$13,169$15,563$17,464
Average$11,665$13,754$15,330
Rough$10,160$11,944$13,195
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$11,991$13,641
Clean$9,408$11,332$12,855
Average$8,333$10,015$11,284
Rough$7,259$8,697$9,713
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,742$10,771$12,399
Clean$8,270$10,180$11,685
Average$7,325$8,996$10,257
Rough$6,380$7,812$8,829
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,180 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $6,380 to $12,399, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.