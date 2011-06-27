  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LS Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,280
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,280
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Cyber Gray Metallic Stripe Packageyes
White Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Silver Stripe Packageyes
Black Stripe Packageyes
Black Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Stripe Packageyes
Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Orange Stripe Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,280
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,280
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Carpeted Front Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,280
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Front track63.7 in.
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Rally Yellow
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,280
P245/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Camaro Inventory

