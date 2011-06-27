Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
In Love
I absolutely love my Imperial Blue Camaro 2LT with grey interior. The inside and out are both so beautiful and the seats are extremely plush and comfortable. Cops are rude but I expected that! The trunk is small but it holds everything I need it to and I have no problem with blind spots at all, you get used to it after a while. The sound system is banging! XM and onstar is fantastic, I can start my car from my iPhone it is awesome! Back up cam is so nice to have. LOVE turning corners, no slowing down required. So many features I am very spoiled now, and extremely pleased with the car I couldn't ask for anything better. Many stares and compliments also.
2012 Camaro 2LT
I purchase a new 2012 Camaro 2LT Convertible. The car has the top problems, rub marks, and started cutting a hole in its top. GM has no fix for this. The car was very nice, but overpriced for what you get. I had the recall done, still had problems. I have since sold the car.
a believer
The avalanche of accolades/thumbs up from bystanders & motorists, young & old, guy or girl, are telling. This is America (Canadians helped) at its best. People respect the SS b/c they think it's sexy, fast - & they'd be half right. What they don't know is how comfortable the ride is even on 20"s (better than my Toureg/C class), how easy it is to drive in town, how stable it is at freeway speeds & how comfortable/roomy this interior is (headroom not withstanding). The white stripe package on black pops, but few cars under 100k elicit the positive vibes this Super Skunk is getting. Doesn't handle w/ the immediacy of a 997 I test drove, but is much more relaxing to drive.
WOW
Purchased my 2012 Cherry red Camaro from Midway Chevrolet in North Phoenix. This car is amazing, it is quite simply the best performing car I've ever owned. This is my third Camaro, 68 Coupe and 02 Coupe with T-Tops. She has an incredible suspension that masks how quickly she accelerates. The double takes are awesome as she stands out in a sea of cars. Amazing lines true to the 69, and the seats feel like a glove when you sit inside. If you test drive this car, expect to buy it, the salesman who sold her to me never had to apply an ounce of pressure, I was hooked before I completed the test drive. I also strongly recommend Midway Chevrolet. They really took care of me!
Awesome Vehicle
I purchased a 2012 Camaro convertible (V6) 2LT with the 45th anniversary package and the vehicle is awesome. It handles great and looks great (getting lots of compliments). I considered the Mustang but thought the options available on the Camaro were much better (i.e., the Mustang only had the option for 18 inch wheels where the Camaro comes standard with that and has options for the 19 and 20 inch wheels). Also, the Camaro looks much nicer (in my opinion). Great car.
