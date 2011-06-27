Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

Love this Caddy! CaddyLove , 08/08/2015 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful I've owned my 2011 SRX Luxury since May 2011. Regretfully, I will be selling it soon. I have loved this crossover and have never had any issues. Aside from a few minor recalls, this vehicle has been virtually maintenance-free! I have to admit that after 4.5 years I have racked up a meager 33,000 miles (mostly city driving), but have had the opportunity to take it for a couple of long road trips. Except for sluggish acceleration, it drives like a dream. I have the pop-up Nav screen and the sound system is awesome! The interior is beautiful and the ambient lighting (at night) is a nice touch. The seats are comfortable and the ride is very smooth. My major complaint is the lack of room in the back seats. We have a massive car seat for my son, which only works in the middle of the backseat. With another on the way, it has come time to get a larger vehicle. If it weren't for needing more room, I'd drive this until the wheels fell off, which I'm sure would be a very long time from now at the rate we're going! One thing I think could be improved is the vents...I live in Houston, Texas and the summers here are brutal. I'm sure it didn't help that I picked a black SRX with charcoal interior...but the A/C system was a little too slow to cool the vehicle some days. I ended up using the Onstar remote start feature a lot to get the car going and cooled off early. All in all, I would definitely recommend this Caddy and I would consider buying one again (once the kids are older and in smaller booster seats)! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving My New Luxury SRX FWD creeative123 , 02/07/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have been watching this vehicle since it came out in 2010. I went back and forth between the Infinity FX35, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Cadillac SRX. Coming from a Japaneese SUV I was hesitant at first, but I must say, GM really stepped it up a knotch. I went with the Luxury Model and to be honest I don't think it is sluggish at all. It is stylish, they spared no expense on all of the bells and whistles. It can be alittle hard to see backing up but the camera which comes on your rear view mirror more than makes up for that. You do loose a little head room with the Pani sunroof, but the benfits more than outway the negatives. Give the SRX a try I think u will be majory supprised.. I was Report Abuse

Awesome Caddy sonnysideup , 10/16/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've had this Caddy for about 3 weeks. I absolutely love it. It's fun to drive, & makes it's presence on the road felt. This is a heavy SUV, & makes one feel secure especially in Washington D.C. traffic which is the worst in the Country. The only drawback is that it is a bit under powered, something that has been addressed in the new 2012. It's also the best looking SUV. GM is back. Report Abuse

Loving my SRX cadcoo , 06/21/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Purchased the SRX May 2011. I love the drive, ride, and design. It gets tons of looks on the road. I purchased the black ice after going back and forth from the red to black ice. Of course I had to pick the 2 most popular colors so it took some time for the dealership to find just what I wanted (I had to have black interior b/c I have 2 kids). I wish I had purchased the premier with air conditioned seats, but I saved $3000 not getting them so I just use the app on my iphone to start my car and cool it off. Report Abuse