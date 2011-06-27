Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Turbo Performance 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,257
|$11,541
|$13,225
|Clean
|$8,793
|$10,950
|$12,514
|Average
|$7,865
|$9,768
|$11,091
|Rough
|$6,937
|$8,586
|$9,669
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,185
|$10,359
|$11,960
|Clean
|$7,775
|$9,829
|$11,317
|Average
|$6,954
|$8,768
|$10,030
|Rough
|$6,134
|$7,707
|$8,743
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,148
|$9,122
|$10,572
|Clean
|$6,789
|$8,655
|$10,003
|Average
|$6,073
|$7,721
|$8,866
|Rough
|$5,356
|$6,786
|$7,729
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,640
|$10,798
|$12,390
|Clean
|$8,207
|$10,245
|$11,723
|Average
|$7,341
|$9,139
|$10,390
|Rough
|$6,475
|$8,034
|$9,058
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,594
|$12,328
|$14,334
|Clean
|$9,113
|$11,696
|$13,563
|Average
|$8,152
|$10,434
|$12,021
|Rough
|$7,190
|$9,171
|$10,479
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$9,534
|$11,025
|Clean
|$7,131
|$9,046
|$10,432
|Average
|$6,379
|$8,070
|$9,246
|Rough
|$5,626
|$7,093
|$8,060
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,674
|$8,637
|$10,077
|Clean
|$6,340
|$8,195
|$9,535
|Average
|$5,671
|$7,310
|$8,451
|Rough
|$5,002
|$6,426
|$7,367
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,899
|$10,078
|$11,679
|Clean
|$7,503
|$9,562
|$11,051
|Average
|$6,711
|$8,530
|$9,794
|Rough
|$5,919
|$7,498
|$8,538
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,095
|$10,143
|$11,652
|Clean
|$7,689
|$9,624
|$11,025
|Average
|$6,878
|$8,585
|$9,772
|Rough
|$6,066
|$7,546
|$8,518