  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac SRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,615
See SRX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6950 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,615
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,615
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,615
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
Gross weight5468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Maximum payload1244 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Frost Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Gray Flannel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Titanuim, leatherette
  • Titanium w/Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,615
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/65R18 104H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,615
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,615
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See SRX Inventory

Related Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles