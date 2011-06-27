Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews
Seriously?
I bought my escalade since I had to trade in my 2003 avalanche since the rear end locked up and the front hubs were shot. So I bought another full sized Chevy SUV. At first I was very happy! The truck performs above and beyond! Looks hotter than any other truck out there. The bad. Had to replace the transfer case at 65,000 miles, tire sensor at 60k, a $350 shock at 72,000 miles while doing xcountry road trip, heated and cooled seats went up front, brake caliper seizes up! Cup holder doors wouldn't close, had to call Cadillac since it was on back order. Steering makes noise in front. Navi gets confused sometimes. No factory cross members! Seriously on a platinum edition
Platinum Edition Escalade ESV
Minor ergonomic things; fuel cap tether is too short; navigation dvd is outdated by about 10 years (no update); voice recognition is sketchy (difficult to hear and does not recognize voice numbers clearly); easy exit does not move steering wheel upwards; rear bench seat has very little leg room; drivers side passenger is a little cramped if driver has seat back. Eight pax is not very comfortable, six adults is reality.
Well Worth the Money
I have had a Chevrolet Suburban and a GMC Yukon XL and neither compare to the Cadillac Escalade ESV. It is a very expensive SUV but it is well worth the extra money. The only negative is the gas mileage but I knew that before buying. I strongly recommend buying to anyone considering the Escalade ESV.
Excalade ESV
If there was anything I felt was better than my Cadillac Escalade ESV I'd have bought it. The only real problem I have with this truck is that, for the cost of this vehicle, I think its pretty cheap to not have a light in the ash tray and that your passanger has to use a flashlight to see into the glove box at night (there is no light there either). I buy a $70,000 truck and GM wants to save $35 on parts and labor!
Platinum Edition
We have had our Escalade ESV Platinum Edition for almost two years now. Overall I have loved it. It is powerful, safe, and comfortible. The features of the Platinum Edition are top notch, but I do believe for the price point some features are missing such as adaptive cruise control, night vision, rain sensing wipers, massaging front seats, parking sensors in the front, and a heated third row. All are availible on other Cadillacs why not the Platinum? As for the cooled seats, what a great innovation! However, the driver's seat one doesn't seem to work (I will have the dealer look at it soon) but in the backseats they work especially well it is almost like heaven. I would buy another one (maybe the new 2007's).
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade ESV
Related Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade