Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

4.9
20 reviews
Seriously?

ford guy, 04/20/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my escalade since I had to trade in my 2003 avalanche since the rear end locked up and the front hubs were shot. So I bought another full sized Chevy SUV. At first I was very happy! The truck performs above and beyond! Looks hotter than any other truck out there. The bad. Had to replace the transfer case at 65,000 miles, tire sensor at 60k, a $350 shock at 72,000 miles while doing xcountry road trip, heated and cooled seats went up front, brake caliper seizes up! Cup holder doors wouldn't close, had to call Cadillac since it was on back order. Steering makes noise in front. Navi gets confused sometimes. No factory cross members! Seriously on a platinum edition

Platinum Edition Escalade ESV

compseccon, 11/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Minor ergonomic things; fuel cap tether is too short; navigation dvd is outdated by about 10 years (no update); voice recognition is sketchy (difficult to hear and does not recognize voice numbers clearly); easy exit does not move steering wheel upwards; rear bench seat has very little leg room; drivers side passenger is a little cramped if driver has seat back. Eight pax is not very comfortable, six adults is reality.

Well Worth the Money

BillyG, 11/14/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had a Chevrolet Suburban and a GMC Yukon XL and neither compare to the Cadillac Escalade ESV. It is a very expensive SUV but it is well worth the extra money. The only negative is the gas mileage but I knew that before buying. I strongly recommend buying to anyone considering the Escalade ESV.

Excalade ESV

Charles, 06/10/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If there was anything I felt was better than my Cadillac Escalade ESV I'd have bought it. The only real problem I have with this truck is that, for the cost of this vehicle, I think its pretty cheap to not have a light in the ash tray and that your passanger has to use a flashlight to see into the glove box at night (there is no light there either). I buy a $70,000 truck and GM wants to save $35 on parts and labor!

Platinum Edition

jordanw, 07/14/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have had our Escalade ESV Platinum Edition for almost two years now. Overall I have loved it. It is powerful, safe, and comfortible. The features of the Platinum Edition are top notch, but I do believe for the price point some features are missing such as adaptive cruise control, night vision, rain sensing wipers, massaging front seats, parking sensors in the front, and a heated third row. All are availible on other Cadillacs why not the Platinum? As for the cooled seats, what a great innovation! However, the driver's seat one doesn't seem to work (I will have the dealer look at it soon) but in the backseats they work especially well it is almost like heaven. I would buy another one (maybe the new 2007's).

