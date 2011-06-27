  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 DeVille
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,400
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,400
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,400
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
rear heater unityes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3978 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Thunder Gray
  • Bronzemist
  • Cashmere
  • Sable Black
  • Cotillion White
  • Blue Onyx
  • Sterling
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Shale
  • Oatmeal
  • Black
  • Dark Gray
  • Midnight Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See DeVille Inventory

Related Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles