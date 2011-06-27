Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews

2003 Deville -- Land Yacht Stacey Kazacos , 01/05/2016 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought the Deville with about 35K miles, 7 years ago. The car is best on a long trip when comfort and smooth highway handling count the most. My biggest problems have been with faulty sensors -- just about all of them to include: oil pressure, engine temp, airbag, steering, tire pressure etc. The actual components were NOT at fault. In every case it was the sensor. The other problem I had (which seems to be common among owners) is the power window motor failing. The electronic switches and displays are chintzy. Anyway, the motor is great. Uses about 1 quart per 1,600 miles. All that said, it is a fun car to drive on a trip. It depreciated quickly -- so I would shy away from buying a new one in the future. Update on 7/6/2016: Still have the Caddie and enjoy driving it, especially on road trips. Unfortunately, the latest "service engine" light came on and provided some ugly results: "replace torque converter clutch (TCC) solenoid." This is an expensive repair where the a transmission shop has to remove the transmission to replace parts. Uggh. In searching this repair among other Caddie owners, I am not alone. Many, many owners have reported the same thing. The car has just under 100K miles, has been well maintained etc. GM knows about the recurring problems and made little/no changes to address specific and expensive problems in subsequent model years (see my original comments above). No love here for this company -- sorry. I will avoid buying a caddie in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2003 cadillac dhs wayne , 04/07/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful i have own cadillacs on and off since 1970 and this is the best cadillac i ever own this car really something else i bought it used with 68000 miles on it the only thing i replace was the outside temp.sensor which was only 25 bucks besides that this car is flawless Report Abuse

One owner car bought with 65K totsman , 01/22/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful To anyone with a vibration issue. You need to keep the stock Michelin Symmetry's on the car. Once I put new tires on and went to Sullivan Tire multiple times we did it. 0 to 100 MPH, no vibration. Bad experience with Caddy dealer who had to be told to replace back seat control module twice. I wrote it in the P & S agreement the AC in the back didn't work. 1) Tire's (2) Dry boots and a broken axle 3) Broken engine front mount 4) Water pump froze and wiped out all the pully system. (5) Air intake sensor problem 6) Fuel pump float sending unit gone 7) 1-20-11 back in the shop for misfire and fuel 8) Replaced pass. window regulator Report Abuse

great car but.... kate58 , 05/13/2012 32 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 89000 miles on it. two weeks after it was bought the problems started. One day while driving, the battery light came and the car shut off. I replaced the battery (what the dealership told me was the ONLY problem). after the new battery it ran fine for about a month then it started again. The dealer told me nothing was wrong with it. Every time i turn on the a/c or heat the car will shut off, even when randomly driving it shuts off. The service tire monitor light came on, fixed that only for it to come back on shortly after. Love the car despite these issues but just wish the dealer would have helped more. Report Abuse