Estimated values
2003 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,907
|$3,441
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,585
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,284
|$1,942
|$2,297
|Rough
|$849
|$1,298
|$1,534
Estimated values
2003 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$3,093
|$3,660
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,750
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,066
|$2,443
|Rough
|$905
|$1,381
|$1,631
Estimated values
2003 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,437
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,167
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,628
|$1,870
|Rough
|$781
|$1,088
|$1,249