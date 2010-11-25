Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Leather Seating Area Leather Seats 4.6L (279) Sfi Dohc V8 Northstar Engine Body-Side Accent Stripe Clearcoat Exterior Paint Leather Reclining Dual Comfort Front Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 1999 Cadillac DeVille only has 91,623mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This DeVille was gently driven and it shows. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably Cadillac, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Cadillac DeVille will definitely turn heads.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD54Y6XU740040

Stock: XU740040

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020