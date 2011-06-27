Estimated values
1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,694
|$3,443
|Clean
|$1,173
|$2,405
|$3,075
|Average
|$884
|$1,828
|$2,337
|Rough
|$595
|$1,251
|$1,600
Estimated values
1998 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$2,200
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,965
|$2,419
|Average
|$851
|$1,493
|$1,839
|Rough
|$573
|$1,022
|$1,259
Estimated values
1998 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,880
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,679
|$2,044
|Average
|$759
|$1,276
|$1,554
|Rough
|$511
|$873
|$1,064