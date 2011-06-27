Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews
Beware the North*Star
There's nothing quite like a drive in a Cadillac. The exterior is unique and the interior is spacious. It certainly turns heads especially being 25 and owning one for pleasure driving. 4.6L engine with 300 horses that begs to be unleashed out on the open road.
It is the CADILLAC of cars
This is my first Cadillac. I have owned two Lincolns, an Oldsmobile 98, and a Chrysler "New Yorker." None of the other cars came close to the DeVille. I can set the cruise control on 80, and drive all day getting 24 miles per gallon. On a two lane highway, I can step on the gas and the 4.7 liter "NorthStar" engine accelerates like a sports car, making passing safe and quick. Its comfort is great! I'm 66 years old and can drive all day and feel fine. Its handling is REALLY great for such a large car. Maintenance is minimal. I have had to replace one headlight. It is no wonder people use the word "Cadillac" to describe top shelf products of all types.
Love the Luxury and outstanding Economy
I bought this car after wrecking my Infinity after an ice storm and have not regreted it one bit. The ride is very smooth; seats are comfortable, everything is at finger tips for easy adjustment. This car gets fantastic fuel usage: 18-21 mpg in town and 26- 28 mpg on the highway driving the speed limit. During the time I have owned the car, I have spent less than $3500 for maintenance plus the regular 3000 mile check up & oil change, etc., and new tires. The body is still beautiful and shinny.
1998 Cadillac Deville
I have found the Deville to be comfortable, quiet, and surprisingly fuel efficient. The car averages 23 MGP. Highway mileage approaches 27-29 MPG. The Northstar V8 is strong and responsive. Obviously, a car of this size does not handle like a sports car, nor was it designed to do so, but it is a beautifully designed cruiser. Virtually every option was ahead of its time back in 1998, and they are still workings flawlessly 13 years later. A true testament in reliability!
great purchase
I bought this car with 78 thousand miles on it. Everything is working great on it and it rides smooth. It has the power to get up and go in a seconds notice. I didn't realize how big it really was till I sat in the backseat. Smooth Cadillac ride and lots of power. Gas mileage is pretty decent, better than I expected. My mom owns a 2006 impala and the deville has all the features the impala does and more even being as old as it is. No regrets buying this car. I plan to buy another.
