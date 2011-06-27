Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,102
|$24,957
|$27,829
|Clean
|$21,175
|$23,914
|$26,664
|Average
|$19,320
|$21,827
|$24,335
|Rough
|$17,465
|$19,741
|$22,007
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,050
|$26,006
|$28,980
|Clean
|$22,083
|$24,919
|$27,768
|Average
|$20,148
|$22,745
|$25,343
|Rough
|$18,214
|$20,571
|$22,917
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,619
|$20,109
|$22,611
|Clean
|$16,880
|$19,268
|$21,665
|Average
|$15,401
|$17,587
|$19,773
|Rough
|$13,922
|$15,906
|$17,881
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,842
|$24,824
|$27,824
|Clean
|$20,926
|$23,787
|$26,660
|Average
|$19,093
|$21,711
|$24,331
|Rough
|$17,259
|$19,636
|$22,003
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,889
|$22,558
|$25,243
|Clean
|$19,054
|$21,615
|$24,187
|Average
|$17,385
|$19,729
|$22,074
|Rough
|$15,716
|$17,843
|$19,962
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,837
|$23,636
|$26,452
|Clean
|$19,962
|$22,648
|$25,345
|Average
|$18,214
|$20,672
|$23,132
|Rough
|$16,465
|$18,696
|$20,918
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,757
|$29,525
|$32,311
|Clean
|$25,634
|$28,291
|$30,959
|Average
|$23,389
|$25,822
|$28,256
|Rough
|$21,143
|$23,354
|$25,552
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,151
|$21,797
|$24,456
|Clean
|$18,347
|$20,885
|$23,433
|Average
|$16,740
|$19,063
|$21,386
|Rough
|$15,133
|$17,241
|$19,340
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,216
|$24,030
|$26,861
|Clean
|$20,326
|$23,025
|$25,737
|Average
|$18,545
|$21,016
|$23,489
|Rough
|$16,764
|$19,007
|$21,241
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,042
|$25,424
|$27,824
|Clean
|$22,075
|$24,361
|$26,660
|Average
|$20,141
|$22,236
|$24,331
|Rough
|$18,207
|$20,110
|$22,003
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,482
|$26,297
|$29,129
|Clean
|$22,497
|$25,198
|$27,910
|Average
|$20,526
|$22,999
|$25,472
|Rough
|$18,555
|$20,801
|$23,035
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,335
|$27,218
|$30,118
|Clean
|$23,314
|$26,080
|$28,858
|Average
|$21,271
|$23,805
|$26,338
|Rough
|$19,229
|$21,529
|$23,817
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,707
|$19,454
|$22,214
|Clean
|$16,006
|$18,641
|$21,284
|Average
|$14,603
|$17,014
|$19,425
|Rough
|$13,201
|$15,388
|$17,566
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,756
|$26,600
|$29,463
|Clean
|$22,759
|$25,488
|$28,230
|Average
|$20,765
|$23,264
|$25,764
|Rough
|$18,771
|$21,040
|$23,299
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,556
|$30,803
|$34,069
|Clean
|$26,400
|$29,515
|$32,644
|Average
|$24,087
|$26,940
|$29,793
|Rough
|$21,774
|$24,365
|$26,942
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,869
|$22,565
|$25,275
|Clean
|$19,035
|$21,622
|$24,217
|Average
|$17,368
|$19,735
|$22,102
|Rough
|$15,700
|$17,849
|$19,987