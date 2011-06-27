Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Underhood Appearance Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Vehicle Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3898 lbs.
Gross weight4792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Summer Gold Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/leatherette
  • Light Titanium, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
