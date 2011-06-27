Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,125
|$15,928
|$18,293
|Clean
|$12,381
|$15,007
|$17,202
|Average
|$10,895
|$13,164
|$15,022
|Rough
|$9,408
|$11,322
|$12,841
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,688
|$13,499
|$15,864
|Clean
|$10,082
|$12,718
|$14,918
|Average
|$8,872
|$11,157
|$13,027
|Rough
|$7,661
|$9,596
|$11,136
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,504
|$14,251
|$16,564
|Clean
|$10,853
|$13,427
|$15,577
|Average
|$9,550
|$11,779
|$13,603
|Rough
|$8,247
|$10,130
|$11,628
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,671
|$15,496
|$17,878
|Clean
|$11,953
|$14,600
|$16,813
|Average
|$10,518
|$12,808
|$14,682
|Rough
|$9,083
|$11,016
|$12,551
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,982
|$13,729
|$16,043
|Clean
|$10,360
|$12,935
|$15,087
|Average
|$9,116
|$11,347
|$13,174
|Rough
|$7,872
|$9,759
|$11,262