Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome car!!!
Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bought this sexy sports car (5/18)
We bought our 2013 silver 318HP Cadillac Coupe in like-new condition with 60,000 miles on it for $16K (plus tax) at a local Cadillac dealer. It's fast, handles and rides great like a sports car should, and everyone comments on how sexy it looks. My wife loves it. Driving it makes us feel like teenagers again! The only negative is the hard-to-get-in-and-out-of back seat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
love the car
If you don't sit in the back it's a great car. Looks great, holds up and fun to drive. People still tell me how nice the car is. Looks new with 50,000 miles on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
after 4 months
bought the car new 4 months ago,3 weeks after i had it the plastic covers over the door latch mechanism fell off,not a good start[for a $60,000 cdn car] informed the dealer and they were very apologetic and said as soon as i could get it in they would fix it which they did no cost.i would like a little more power,but when in the semi automatic position it performs a bit better.the reason for my purchase was the styling and all wheel drive.i live in northern alberta and winter is around the corner!i will keep you posted,otherwise very happy with the purchase
5 Years, 8 Months Now
5 years, 8 months now. Still love the car. Originally leased the vehicle, bought the car at the end of the lease. Paint is still easily chipped. Still only basic maintenance done to vehicle. Oil change, tire rotation, etc. No warranty work needed at all. Need to be careful that the driver's side window lowers itself before closing the door. Had a couple times closing the door where the window jambs against the door frame and bent the door trim a bit. I am 6-5, lots of head/leg room (no sunroof). I have about 3 inches of clearance from my head to the roof. I need to move the driver's seat about 3 inches forward from the farthest back position for comfort. Trunk space is fair, 2 rolling bags and some extra stuff. Right leg rests against the center console while driving, this isn't very comfortable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CTS Coupe
Related Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade