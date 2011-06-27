  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
12

Awesome car!!!

Rich, 03/21/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car.

Bought this sexy sports car (5/18)

Bob Flash, 06/14/2019
Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought our 2013 silver 318HP Cadillac Coupe in like-new condition with 60,000 miles on it for $16K (plus tax) at a local Cadillac dealer. It's fast, handles and rides great like a sports car should, and everyone comments on how sexy it looks. My wife loves it. Driving it makes us feel like teenagers again! The only negative is the hard-to-get-in-and-out-of back seat.

love the car

adam, 12/01/2015
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

If you don't sit in the back it's a great car. Looks great, holds up and fun to drive. People still tell me how nice the car is. Looks new with 50,000 miles on it.

after 4 months

trevor77, 09/04/2013
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

bought the car new 4 months ago,3 weeks after i had it the plastic covers over the door latch mechanism fell off,not a good start[for a $60,000 cdn car] informed the dealer and they were very apologetic and said as soon as i could get it in they would fix it which they did no cost.i would like a little more power,but when in the semi automatic position it performs a bit better.the reason for my purchase was the styling and all wheel drive.i live in northern alberta and winter is around the corner!i will keep you posted,otherwise very happy with the purchase

5 Years, 8 Months Now

ballossom, 09/07/2013
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 16 people found this review helpful

5 years, 8 months now. Still love the car. Originally leased the vehicle, bought the car at the end of the lease. Paint is still easily chipped. Still only basic maintenance done to vehicle. Oil change, tire rotation, etc. No warranty work needed at all. Need to be careful that the driver's side window lowers itself before closing the door. Had a couple times closing the door where the window jambs against the door frame and bent the door trim a bit. I am 6-5, lots of head/leg room (no sunroof). I have about 3 inches of clearance from my head to the roof. I need to move the driver's seat about 3 inches forward from the farthest back position for comfort. Trunk space is fair, 2 rolling bags and some extra stuff. Right leg rests against the center console while driving, this isn't very comfortable.

12
