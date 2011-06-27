Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Awesome car!!! Rich , 03/21/2017 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought this sexy sports car (5/18) Bob Flash , 06/14/2019 Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our 2013 silver 318HP Cadillac Coupe in like-new condition with 60,000 miles on it for $16K (plus tax) at a local Cadillac dealer. It's fast, handles and rides great like a sports car should, and everyone comments on how sexy it looks. My wife loves it. Driving it makes us feel like teenagers again! The only negative is the hard-to-get-in-and-out-of back seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

love the car adam , 12/01/2015 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful If you don't sit in the back it's a great car. Looks great, holds up and fun to drive. People still tell me how nice the car is. Looks new with 50,000 miles on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

after 4 months trevor77 , 09/04/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful bought the car new 4 months ago,3 weeks after i had it the plastic covers over the door latch mechanism fell off,not a good start[for a $60,000 cdn car] informed the dealer and they were very apologetic and said as soon as i could get it in they would fix it which they did no cost.i would like a little more power,but when in the semi automatic position it performs a bit better.the reason for my purchase was the styling and all wheel drive.i live in northern alberta and winter is around the corner!i will keep you posted,otherwise very happy with the purchase Report Abuse