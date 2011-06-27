Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,278
|$14,902
|$16,496
|Clean
|$12,609
|$14,162
|$15,643
|Average
|$11,270
|$12,683
|$13,937
|Rough
|$9,931
|$11,203
|$12,231
Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,124
|$14,752
|$16,348
|Clean
|$12,462
|$14,020
|$15,503
|Average
|$11,139
|$12,555
|$13,812
|Rough
|$9,815
|$11,091
|$12,122
Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,979
|$14,603
|$16,195
|Clean
|$12,324
|$13,878
|$15,358
|Average
|$11,015
|$12,428
|$13,683
|Rough
|$9,707
|$10,978
|$12,008
Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,358
|$12,983
|$14,559
|Clean
|$10,786
|$12,339
|$13,806
|Average
|$9,640
|$11,050
|$12,301
|Rough
|$8,495
|$9,761
|$10,795
Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,686
|$14,270
|$15,823
|Clean
|$12,046
|$13,562
|$15,005
|Average
|$10,767
|$12,145
|$13,369
|Rough
|$9,488
|$10,728
|$11,732
Estimated values
2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,700
|$13,241
|$14,746
|Clean
|$11,111
|$12,584
|$13,983
|Average
|$9,931
|$11,269
|$12,458
|Rough
|$8,751
|$9,955
|$10,934