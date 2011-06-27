Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

My first Buick, not my Dad's car M.King , 12/11/2015 Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Well, after owning several foreign cars including BMW, Mercedes...upper scale american, Lincoln, Cadillac... I was trying hard not to like this car, it's a BUICK! I was so wrong, in love with this car! It handles well, plenty of pep and has just as many if not more gadgets than some of the foreign cars I've had. Gas mileage is a shocker...great on the interstate! I get a lot of compliments even. I absolutely love a Mercedes S class but for the difference in money the Buick holds its place in luxury feel. And maintenance is half the cost also. If you want all the toys and a comfortable car do not miss the Lacrosse when shopping for your next car. Get all options and you'll love your purchase. The only option mine lacks is back seat dvd , single, didn't need it. But enjoy the car immensely! Happy hunting.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value, Best in category for the price lionnation , 11/01/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I cross-shopped this 2014 LaCrosse w/the Avalon hybrid, ES300 hybrid, MKZ hybrid, Fusion hybrid, and some 1 year used Audi A4's and BMW 3-series; this care definitely had a superior suspension and quieter cabin that all of the above. My car is my automotive office; I need to have reliable, quiet tele-conferences while driving, but also want to be able to crank some tunes in between w/a high quality audio system. It does both of these very well. The infotainment system works fine, but is a bit slow, but as I cross-shopped, I find that it is true for most brands. I was biased in trying to get a domestic car if the quality and value were there; I believe I got it! Mixed MPG = 32 after 1K miles! Report Abuse

Buick is a touch of class Tomkat , 12/29/2016 Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Needed a car more comfortable for my back. I traded my 2015 Focus Titanium for a 2014 Buick Lacrosse and the difference is very noticeable. With the comfort of the front seats and the quiet ride, the 2014 Buick Lacrosse doesn't disappoint. I wanted the hiper strut front suspension and adaptable ride so I looked for a FWD with 19 inch wheels. Everything about the car feel high quality. No rattles and a very solid feel. Love the looks ride of this car. Test drive one. I am impressed. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buick is not just your fathers car any more. Edward Binder , 09/17/2018 Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Buick is very good in comfort and good in performance. Not a screeching wheel smoking start since I have AWD, but fast enough to merge safely on the interstate. AWD is great in the North East where I live and get much snow and ice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse