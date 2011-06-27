Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Solid, Smooth, Quiet
This is a vastly underrated car. It is very well-built, with excellent fit and finish, no rattles, and an incredibly quiet ride. It is a fabulous highway car. The 3800 V-6 works well and the ride and handling, while not a sportscar, is perfect for those who like their cars smooth and quiet. The leather seats with power lumbar adjustment are exceptionally comfortable. It has a huge trunk and 4 people can travel in comfort. I like the exterior styling, especially the side view thanks to the design of the greenhouse. People who criticize Buicks for being old persons cars really are missing the point. This is an excellent example of a traditional American car, smooth, quiet and comfortable.
Buick lights
There is a problem with the lights circuity design. You can find many stories of the problems. It relates to low beams not working and also daytime lights also fail at the same time. Model years affected, 2006 thru 2009. After a massive number of complaints, Buick had no choice to post a recall notice. So even though officially recalled, Buick has not yet found a fix. The problem is where they located the relay box. It actually gets so hot that it melts down at which time you are left only with your high beams. "GM Recall N 140291 issued 11/25/2014. Title: Low Beam Headlamp". :Recall Status: Remedy Not Available as of 02/16 2015". So why aren't dealers telling potential buyers about this??
very pleased with my car
I bought this car last year with 96K miles for $9000, the car was driven by the owner of the dealership. And had been maintained very well. I had the evap sensor replaced and the ABS sensor repaired, 4 tires and front brakes, and regular oil changes. The ride is comfortable, and not sport handling at all, through very predictable road manners. fuel mileage is 18 town and 25 Highway. The car also has side airbags. I have 120k miles on it now and expect to keep it awhile and put many more trouble free miles on it. The engine has a timing chain and not a belt, also the engine is 3.8 with the improved steel intake that prior GM had trouble with leaks. This was the last year for the new version.
electronic nightmare
Spent 1300.00 to repair abs and traction control. I don't think anything was wrong. Sending unit is in wheel hub assembly and both had to be replaced. Two years later problem is happening again. It will be a cold day in hell before I spend more money on this piece of crap. Sad, Buick used to be a decent car! Why can't they get away from all the BS like ABS and traction control. God how I miss crank windows and keys that lock doors.
GM Loyal Buyer, First Time Buick Owner
Wow, this is the first Buick I've ever owned. Past purchases have focused on Pontiac and Chevy. What a real difference in all aspects of quality. Great Car, love the way it handles, milage fantastic in the 3.8L engine. Highway averaging on a recent trip was 31.7 miles. Felt like I was in hog heaven thumbing my nose at gas stations. Car was very wisely priced and worth the money. Used, but showroom quality inside and out. Recommend this car to anyone. Dealership fantastic to deal with.
