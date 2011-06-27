Estimated values
2009 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,419
|$4,324
|$4,871
|Clean
|$3,133
|$3,968
|$4,468
|Average
|$2,562
|$3,255
|$3,663
|Rough
|$1,991
|$2,543
|$2,857
Estimated values
2009 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,046
|$3,807
|$4,267
|Clean
|$2,791
|$3,493
|$3,914
|Average
|$2,283
|$2,866
|$3,209
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,238
|$2,503
Estimated values
2009 Buick LaCrosse Super 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,422
|$5,306
|$5,844
|Clean
|$4,053
|$4,869
|$5,361
|Average
|$3,314
|$3,995
|$4,395
|Rough
|$2,576
|$3,120
|$3,429