2018 BMW M5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharper handling from revised suspension
  • Boffo V8's prodigious thrust
  • All-wheel drive increases performance capability
  • Premium cabin packed with features
  • Stiff on bumpy roads, even in Comfort mode
  • Daunting number of powertrain and suspension settings
Which M5 does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one version of the M5, so getting one largely comes down to picking the colors you want. Two packages are available: the Driving Assistance Plus and the Executive. Both are worth getting if you want to burnish your M5's luxury pedigree. Apple CarPlay is oddly optional, but it's an obvious need if you own an iPhone. The carbon-ceramic brakes aren't needed unless you're planning on doing high-performance track events with your M5.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With its combination of four doors, a powerful engine and capability to take on twisty back roads, racetracks and highways with equal aplomb, BMW's M5 has been a mainstay for sport sedan buyers since 1986. But some would say BMW hasn't been keeping up with the times. Recent M5 generations lacked the athleticism of the earlier cars, and the competition keeps getting better. For this redesigned model, though, BMW is aiming to put the 2018 M5 back on top as the definitive sport sedan.

For power, the M5 relies on a retuned version of the previous car's turbocharged V8. It now pumps out 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. More notably, that power is put through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission (replacing last year's dual-clutch automatic and optional manual transmission) and an adjustable all-wheel-drive system. While BMW has used all-wheel drive for its X5 M and X6 M SUVs, this is the first time it makes an appearance on an M division sedan.

It's the 2018 M5's handling that you'll be most interested in, though. The previous M5 lacked the hard edge that made M cars unique, but this one has it. BMW says the new M5 is lighter than before and more engaging to drive. This is still a big sedan, but the revised suspension and steering calibration have brought back some of that old-school M5 mojo.

Of course, the M5 is the same well-appointed luxury sedan as the regular 5 Series. But whether there's enough luxury might be a question. Although its power and handling are prodigious, you have to know how to manipulate the dizzying number of adjustable modes for the transmission, throttle, suspension, steering, and drivetrain settings to make the most out of the car. And even with the suspension in Comfort mode, some may find the ride too harsh and the cabin too noisy.

Nevertheless, ardent sport sedan aficionados will gladly make that compromise. The 2018 BMW M5 is a dynamic return to form.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW M5 as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.

2018 BMW M5 models

The 2018 BMW M5 is a four-door, five-seat sedan. It comes in only one primary configuration, and is equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all four wheels.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, a power trunklid, 20-way power front seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system. For the audio system, the M5 comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. Standard safety features include front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection and front collision mitigation.

There are two option packages. The Driving Assistance Plus package enhances the onboard safety package by adding active lane keeping assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The Executive package adds a smorgasbord of luxury features such as four-zone climate control, power rear sunshade with manual side window shades, ventilated and massaging front seats and heated rear seats, wireless phone charging, an onboard LTE data modem, soft-close doors, automatic parking, and a surround-view camera system.

Finally, numerous stand-alone options that span performance, luxury and safety features are available. These include larger 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, night vision, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear-seat entertainment system, a sunroof, and a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Trim tested

Edmunds attended a First Drive event and sampled the car, but our time with it was limited, as was the scope of interaction. So the following is only our first take on what's significant and what you can expect. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 BMW M5 (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

Even with the new all-wheel-drive system, the M5 still handles like a rear-wheel-drive car. Power is bountiful and catapults the car from zero to 60 mph in a claimed, and believable, 3.2 seconds. But if you don't set the modes just right, shifts can be slower than expected.

Comfort

The 20-way power seats are exemplary, as is the intuitive and easy-to-use climate control system. Interior noise from the tires and wind is noticeable. The ride may be choppy for some, even in its Comfort setting.

Interior

The primary controls are intuitive, and the driving position is very adjustable. Controls for transmission, engine, steering and suspension are complex, but configurations can be saved. The two steering-wheel-mounted M buttons that recall frequently used settings are easily accessible.

Utility

The M5's everyday usability is enhanced with a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat. And while the door pockets and center console bin are only average size, they are ergonomically located and easy to reach.

Technology

The M5's iDrive system is complex and menu-driven, but using the controller is instinctive and responsive. The climate control and radio systems have enough hard keys, so you'll only need to dip into the menus on occasions. Apple CarPlay should just be standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M5.

Most helpful consumer reviews

One bad motorscooter
Dale in Denver,01/28/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Traded in my 2017 Challenger Hellcat on this 2018 M5 so I have some experience with ultra high performance cars. Here in Denver the Hellcat was a nightmare when the temps were below 60. The M5 has all wheel drive so the power delivery is so much more controlled. I wouldn't want to drive the M5 in the snow but when the temps are low and roads are dry it makes you feel like you're totally in control.The M5 is a little smaller and has four doors so you can put people or groceries in the back seat and not just your racing helmet. Interior materials and comfort are better and the sterio is way better. It's been a year since I posted this review and since then I hit a deer in Kansas last summer. It was a tremendous impact causing 25K in damage but the car handle the impact incredibly well. Was doing about 65 MPH at the time but the car continued straight as an arrow. Not even a hint of loss of control. Unfortunatly, the deer didn't fare as well. There still was a piece of it hanging off the car when I sent it to the body shop.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the M5 models:

Evasion Aid
Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
Traffic Jam Assistant
Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front when in stop-and-go traffic.
Active Protection System
Proactively tensions safety belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when an imminent accident is detected.

