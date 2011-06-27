2018 BMW M5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharper handling from revised suspension
- Boffo V8's prodigious thrust
- All-wheel drive increases performance capability
- Premium cabin packed with features
- Stiff on bumpy roads, even in Comfort mode
- Daunting number of powertrain and suspension settings
With its combination of four doors, a powerful engine and capability to take on twisty back roads, racetracks and highways with equal aplomb, BMW's M5 has been a mainstay for sport sedan buyers since 1986. But some would say BMW hasn't been keeping up with the times. Recent M5 generations lacked the athleticism of the earlier cars, and the competition keeps getting better. For this redesigned model, though, BMW is aiming to put the 2018 M5 back on top as the definitive sport sedan.
For power, the M5 relies on a retuned version of the previous car's turbocharged V8. It now pumps out 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. More notably, that power is put through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission (replacing last year's dual-clutch automatic and optional manual transmission) and an adjustable all-wheel-drive system. While BMW has used all-wheel drive for its X5 M and X6 M SUVs, this is the first time it makes an appearance on an M division sedan.
It's the 2018 M5's handling that you'll be most interested in, though. The previous M5 lacked the hard edge that made M cars unique, but this one has it. BMW says the new M5 is lighter than before and more engaging to drive. This is still a big sedan, but the revised suspension and steering calibration have brought back some of that old-school M5 mojo.
Of course, the M5 is the same well-appointed luxury sedan as the regular 5 Series. But whether there's enough luxury might be a question. Although its power and handling are prodigious, you have to know how to manipulate the dizzying number of adjustable modes for the transmission, throttle, suspension, steering, and drivetrain settings to make the most out of the car. And even with the suspension in Comfort mode, some may find the ride too harsh and the cabin too noisy.
Nevertheless, ardent sport sedan aficionados will gladly make that compromise. The 2018 BMW M5 is a dynamic return to form.
Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW M5 as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.
2018 BMW M5 models
The 2018 BMW M5 is a four-door, five-seat sedan. It comes in only one primary configuration, and is equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all four wheels.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, a power trunklid, 20-way power front seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system. For the audio system, the M5 comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. Standard safety features include front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection and front collision mitigation.
There are two option packages. The Driving Assistance Plus package enhances the onboard safety package by adding active lane keeping assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The Executive package adds a smorgasbord of luxury features such as four-zone climate control, power rear sunshade with manual side window shades, ventilated and massaging front seats and heated rear seats, wireless phone charging, an onboard LTE data modem, soft-close doors, automatic parking, and a surround-view camera system.
Finally, numerous stand-alone options that span performance, luxury and safety features are available. These include larger 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, night vision, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear-seat entertainment system, a sunroof, and a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
- Evasion Aid
- Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front when in stop-and-go traffic.
- Active Protection System
- Proactively tensions safety belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when an imminent accident is detected.
