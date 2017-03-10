Used 2014 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- 62,064 miles
$34,995$2,985 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C53ED097811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,881$3,412 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57ED593596
Stock: 20823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 55,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Space Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C50ED097717
Stock: ED097717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 74,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,999$736 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $3000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. MSRP was$$$ 1190000 MUST SEEE CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XED593379
Stock: 593379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,003 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,768
Legacy Buick GMC - Slidell / Louisiana
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 BMW M5? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW M5 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2014 BMW M5: The BMW M5 stands out as a high-performance luxury sport sedan that not only offers strong, uncompromised performance but also some leading-edge safety and connectivity technology. The M5 comes with fuel-saving features, which put the vehicle at an advantage over many of its rivals in that it offers more fuel-saving measures than most other sport sedans. Strengths of this model include impressive handling, Eco-conscious performance, refined, luxurious interior, active-safety features, and leading-edge tech options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57ED097214
Stock: 1289PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 80,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 BMW M5 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55ED593239
Stock: ED593239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 82,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,987
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Black; Full Merino Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Sapphire Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M5 . Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional BMW M5. The interior of this BMW M5 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C50ED097331
Stock: ED097331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,000
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Monte Carlo Blue Metallic 2014 BMW M5 Base Recent Arrival! **$48,550 NADA VALUE**, **COMPETITION PACKAGE**, **DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS**, **EXECUTIVE PACKAGE**, **LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **MERINO LEATHER SEATS**, **TOP/SIDE/REAR CAMERAS**, **FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **ACTIVE BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, **ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT**, **ADAPTIVE HEADLAMPS**, **AUTO HIGH BEAMS**, **VRSF DOWNPIPES AND CHARGE PIPE**, **BMC DROP IN FILTERS**, **DINAN REAR EXHAUST**, **PROTUNING FREAKS BM3 STAGE 2 SOFTWARE**, **SSP SPEC-R DCT TRANSMISSION CLUTCHES**, **TOYO R888R REAR TIRES**, **TAILLIGHT BLACKLINES KIT**, **BLACK CHROME KIDNEY GRILLS, FENDER VENTS, AND M5 BADGE**, **FRESH NGK SPARK PLUG SERVICE**, **LIQUI MOLLY OIL SERVICE EVERY 2,500 MILES**, **NEW TURBO SEALS, GASKETS, AND COOLANT LINES**, **BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS**, **POWER TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **SOFT-CLOSE DOORS**, **POWER REAR SUNSHADE**, **REAR WINDOW SHADES**, **MULTI-ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**, **HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **MASSAGING SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **HOMELINK**, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Dark Wood Trim, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Merino Leather Upholstery, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshades, Power Tailgate, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Information, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr Dbl Spoke. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16676 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56ED097821
Stock: 097821C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 46,483 miles
$37,500
Premium Autos - Norco / California
Brought to you in Space Gray Metallic, our 2014 BMW M5 Sedan offers world class luxury and performance beyond compare. Powered by an impressive 4.4 Liter Twin TurboCharged V8 that produces 560hp on demand while paired to a lightning quick 7 Speed M Double Clutch transmission that provides uninterrupted acceleration and launches from zero to 60mph in 4.3 seconds. Confident and in control, you'll love the adrenaline rush behind the wheel of our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan that attains near 21mpg on the open road. The benchmark of perfection, nothing says power and success like an M5 in your parking spot. Slip inside the impeccable M5 interior and take in the view from the 2-way power sunroof and enjoy the timeless elegance and wealth of amenities that surround you. You'll be overcome with euphoria as you experience the comfort of comfortable Merino leather on 20-way-power adjustable seats with articulating headrests and backrests and adjustable side bolsters. You will also love the heated front and rear seats, everyone is cozy for those longs rides. Stay safely connected via upgraded Bluetooth technology, and listen to HD radio on a sublime surround-sound audio system. Our easy-to-use wide screen iDrive electronics interface allows you to stay connected to your digital world as you turn heads in this unique sedan. Of course, BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true in this M5 with advanced features meticulously engineered to keep you safe from harm. You've got to see it in the flesh to feel the intense presence of power in this M Series! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! WE ARE OPEN! BIG SAVINGS GOING ON LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES - BELOW MARKET PRICING EZ FINANCING AVAILABLE - ALL/NO CREDIT OK Get Pre-Approved Today! *Unlimited Miles Extended Warranty Coverage Available! www.premiumautosinc.com VIST US TODAY @ 2100 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860 951-384-2436
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XED593740
Stock: 593740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 85,178 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,895
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2014 BMW M5 Sedan !! Navigation!!! Backup Camera!! Paddle Shifters!!! Bluetooth!!! Push Start!!! LED Headlights!! And so much more!! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C53ED097338
Stock: 097338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,049 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,000
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Singapore Gray Metallic 2014 BMW M5 Base Recent Arrival! **$40,025 NADA VALUE**, **COMPETITION PACKAGE**, **DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**, **EXECUTIVE PACKAGE**, **SAKHIR ORANGE LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **SIDE & TOP VIEW CAMERAS**, **FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **ACTIVE BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**, **ACTIVE FRONT SEATS**, **ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS**, **SOFT-CLOSE DOORS**, **POWER SUNSHADE & WINDOW SHADES**, **POWER TAILGATE**, **POWER FOLDING MIRRORS**, **POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN**, **MULTI-ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**, **HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **WIND DEFLECTORS**, **DUAL EXHAUST**, **HOMELINK**, **VELOS TUNER**, **SNOW TIRES INCLUDED**, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshades, Power Tailgate, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Information, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr Dbl Spoke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52ED593148
Stock: 593148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 49,512 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$40,900
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2014 BMW M5 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Silverstone II Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56ED097480
Stock: BMW-ED097480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 28,965 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,500
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshades, Power Tailgate, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Wheels: 20 x 9 Fr & 20 x 10 Rr M Light Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2014 BMW M5 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29933 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55ED593189
Stock: P593189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 58,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,999
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
$108,450 MSRP, Competition Package, Driving Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Lighting Package, HUD, Heated Steering Wheel, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Singapore Gray Metallic-Black Extended Merino Leather Interior-4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboCharged Engine-7-Speed Automatic Transmission-Rear Wheel Drive-Navigation-Bluetooth-Backup Camera-HUD-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated & Cooled Front Seats-Heated Rear Seats-Power Rear Sunshade-Side & Top View Cameras-Active Blind Spot Detection-Active Driving Assistant-Competition Package-20in Black M Wheels-Adaptive Full LED Lights-Soft Close Doors-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58ED097383
Stock: 097383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 51,850 miles
$34,995
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54ED593006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 BMW M535,075 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$40,999$4,241 Below Market
Driver's Auto Mart - Davie / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery. Black Sapphire Metallic 2015 BMW M5 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 26570 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; impressive handling; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; excellent seats; available manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The striking athletic look of the M5 is seamlessly integrated into the flowing silhouette of a sedan. The exposed wheel arches surround the optional 20-inch, forged M light-alloy wheels. The M rear spoiler and diffuser provide a powerful backdrop for the final sporty touch added by the quad tailpipes. The M seats, with molded side support, keep your body in position from the minute you sit down. The interior is more spacious than other sports cars, allowing the driver and up to four passengers to travel in comfort. The high-quality Merino leather upholstery adds a level of luxury. With 500 lb-ft of torque, 560 horses and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, to say it performs would be an understatement. The racing-derived 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission can be personalized by the driver to match a range of preferences, from Comfort to Sport, and can operate in either automatic or sequential manual mode. In manual mode, you shift like a Grand Prix driver by flicking paddles just behind the steering wheel. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service on an integrated touchscreen. The top and side view cameras provide a visual assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see over 900 feet ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. A premium hi-fi system puts the power of 16 speakers at your disposal. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, such as vehicle speed and control warnings on the windshield, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your M5 with tailor-made applications. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59FD594315
Stock: AP6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- used
2013 BMW M585,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,850$2,034 Below Market
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Only 2 Florida owners and excellent service records. Bang & Olufsen Sound, Heated & Cooled Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Reverse Camera and much more. Very clean M5. Runs and sounds amazing. Fat Michelin tires. Non smoker, no accidents, clean carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...warranty may be available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XDD096234
Stock: 14181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 BMW M529,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$43,993$884 Below Market
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 BMW M5Special Color Frozen Black Exterior over Champagne/Black Extended Leather Interior Only 29,520 miles!V8 4.4L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEDriving Assistance Package (Originally $1,900):Lane Departure WarningActive Blind Spot DetectionSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info Executive Package (Originally $5,500):Heated Steering WheelPower tailgateComfort Access keyless entrySoft-close automatic doorsPower rear sunshadeRear sunshadesFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsHeated rear seats4-zone climate controlHead-up DisplaySiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.Smartphone IntegrationBMW Apps 20 M Wheel 343 M w/Perf Nonrft (Originally $1,300):P265/35R20 front & P295/30R20 rear tires Bang & Olufsen Sound System (Originally $3,700)Piano Finish Black Trim (Originally $1,080)Special Color Frozen Black (Originally $5,000) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.4L Engine560 Horsepower500 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual Double Clutch Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55DC773907
Stock: 773907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
