1992 BMW M5 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 BMW M5. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$743 - $1,641
Used M5 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 BMW M5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nmorris,05/28/2005
These are fine cars. It's what BMW claims as the ultimate driving machine which of course it is. $75,000 list price when new. Gonna keep it for a long time. It is one of the fastest cars on the road! They blend in well without looking hotrodded and very safe and comfortable car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 BMW M5 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6900 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the M5
Related Used 1992 BMW M5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4