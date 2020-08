Used 2008 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

Hi-Q Vehicles - Orange / California

Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Factory GPS, Title in possession, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Drives great.ADVERTISED PRICE IS CASH DEAL ONLY / 14995.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENSE / FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE AND PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. LOW MILES SUPER CLEAN M 5. WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER ONE THIS CLEAN. CALIFORNIA CAR, 3 OWNERS. WAS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED , CARFAX ON HAND, ALL CLEAN RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, NO RE-PAINTED PANELS , ALL FACTORY OEM PARTS. THE ONLY UPGRADE/MODIFICATION THIS CAR HAS IS AN EISENMANN EXHAUST - THESE HAVE OVAL TIPS, AND SOUND ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. CALL OR TEXT GARY FOR MORE INFO TODAY 310-351-3313

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSNB93538CX09102

Stock: X09102

Certified Pre-Owned: No