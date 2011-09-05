Used 2008 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
148 listings
- 86,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,995$4,081 Below Market
- 65,198 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,898$735 Below Market
- 111,935 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$14,495$734 Below Market
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,900
- used
2007 BMW M5111,228 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,474
- used
2009 BMW M574,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,999
- 63,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,991$4,640 Below Market
- 85,134 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,942$2,304 Below Market
- 53,888 miles
$20,000$2,710 Below Market
- 119,659 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900$2,519 Below Market
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$2,028 Below Market
- 71,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$1,819 Below Market
- 63,181 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,505
- 98,832 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,000$1,709 Below Market
- 11,267 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$43,995
- 72,828 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$22,000
- used
2010 BMW M595,250 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,690
- used
2013 BMW M585,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,850$2,034 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5
Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.812 Reviews
Report abuse
blackm5_owner,05/09/2011
I have owned an M-5 for about 6 months now. I can say, I cannot go back to an "ordinary" BMW. The car is the most fun thing one can do with shoes on. It does drive a bit jerky at slow speeds, but I will say, it was not meant to go at slow speeds!. On a serios note, the SMG takes a little bit getting used to. I find manual to be a lot smoother. The only down side it gas milage, I am aroung 14.6-15 mpg. But it makes a statement, and turns heads whereever it goes. I love the growl it makes when I downshift. For all the folks who want an M experience, once you drive one, you cannot go back!
