Used 2008 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    86,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    65,198 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,898

    $735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    111,935 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,495

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW M5

    111,228 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,474

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW M5

    74,527 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    85,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,942

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Red
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    53,888 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    $2,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    119,659 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,999

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    71,845 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,181 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,505

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    98,832 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,000

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    11,267 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    72,828 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M5

    95,250 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,690

    Details
  • 2013 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2013 BMW M5

    85,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,850

    $2,034 Below Market
    Details

Can NOT go back
blackm5_owner,05/09/2011
I have owned an M-5 for about 6 months now. I can say, I cannot go back to an "ordinary" BMW. The car is the most fun thing one can do with shoes on. It does drive a bit jerky at slow speeds, but I will say, it was not meant to go at slow speeds!. On a serios note, the SMG takes a little bit getting used to. I find manual to be a lot smoother. The only down side it gas milage, I am aroung 14.6-15 mpg. But it makes a statement, and turns heads whereever it goes. I love the growl it makes when I downshift. For all the folks who want an M experience, once you drive one, you cannot go back!
