Used 2003 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$25,997
2003 BMW M5 Base127,013 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2003 BMW M5 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! JUST TWO TEXAS OWNERS!! ENHANCED PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING TITANIUM SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK EXTENDED LEATHER!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! 2 10 FREE AIR SUBWOOFERS!! POWER WINDOWS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER SEATS!! 6.5 IN-DASH SCREEN!! ON-BOARD GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($72K MILES): REAR SUNSHADES $575 ENHANCED PREMIUM SOUND $900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93493CF92938
Stock: CM6892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $35,000
2003 BMW M5 Base66,356 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - Baltimore / Maryland
BOB DAVIDSON FORD LINCOLN Experience the difference working with a dealership that treats you like family. Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln is located in Baltimore, MD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93413CF92450
Stock: 50663B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$23,777
2003 BMW M5 Base118,576 milesDelivery available*
Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE934X3CF93340
Stock: RAF93340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,900
2002 BMW M5 Base72,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2002 BMW ///M5 Equipped With Dinan S2 Package! Stunning example of an E39 M5!Only 72,XXX miles---All Options---Clean Title/Carfax---Optional Dinan lightweight alloy wheels w/ brand new super sport tires---Stoptech brakes---We have serviced this vehicle here since 2010!Retail Price of Dinan S2 Package was $31,579Peak Horsepower 470 @ 6,900 RPMPeak Torque 419 @ 5,000 RPMRead about it here----- http://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/dinan-s2-m5-specialty-fileGive us a call at 314-752-3800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93432BZ99977
Stock: 2736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2014
- $19,988
2001 BMW M5 Base145,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boktor Motors - Valley Village / California
Collectors item rare clean M5 6 speed lots of fun
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE934X1BZ98825
Stock: 18366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,900
2001 BMW M5 Base111,780 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2001 BMW M5---Carbon Black Metallic w/ Black Leather---6 speed---Navigation---Park Distance Control---Fold Down Rear Seats---Dinan Upgrades include Exhaust, Differential---Cold Air Intake---Throttle Bodies---Air Mass Meters---Stage 4 Software---Dinan Wheels---We have serviced car since 2007 w/ 55k miles for the original owner and installed all the Dinan parts---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93441BZ98156
Stock: 2881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2017
- New Listing$16,991Great Deal | $4,640 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base63,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. The 2006 BMW M5 fun starts under the 5 Series' hood where an all-new 5.0-liter V10 resides. Power is prodigious: 500 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 6,100 rpm, with a sweet 8,250 rpm redline. About the same weight as the previous V8-powered M5, the 2006 version is a great deal faster. BMW claims a 0-to-60-mph time of about 4.7 seconds, likely a conservative estimate. The transmission is all-new, as well. Now in its third generation, BMW's famous sequential manual gearbox (SMG) has seven speeds and is faster and smoother than before.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93546B583643
Stock: 6B583643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $16,942Fair Deal | $2,304 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base85,134 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2006 BMW M5 - SILVERSTONE METALLIC/SILVERSTONE - 85K MILES - CLEAN CARFAX - NAVIGATION - COLD WEATHER PKG - REAR PARKING AID - RECENTLY SERVICED AT PARK AVENUE BMW
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93586B581071
Stock: 11601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2016
- Price Drop$20,000Fair Deal | $2,710 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base53,888 milesDelivery available*
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
RWD | MOONROOF | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS | MERINO LEATHER HEATED FRONT BUCKETS | 19" X 8.5" FRONT/ 19" X 9.5" REAR WHLS | CLEAN TITLE.With Holiday Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles, you receive a FREE vehicle history report and as well as a 2-Month/2,000-Mile Limited Powertrain and Major Systems Warranty at no additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93586B581605
Stock: 20G844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $12,900Good Deal | $2,519 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base119,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southeastern Auto Brokers - Hattiesburg / Mississippi
opening from remote & closing from exterior lock|Memory system for driver seat position
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93516CX06230
Stock: 019589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,999Good Deal | $2,028 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base113,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93506B583848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900Fair Deal | $1,819 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base71,845 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93596B584173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,505
2006 BMW M5 Base63,181 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES) Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) Full tank of gas with every purchase Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93536B584623
Stock: A949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $15,000Fair Deal | $1,709 below market
2006 BMW M5 Base98,832 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93556CX06621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,995
2006 BMW M5 Base11,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
Now this is an A+ powerhorse. 5.0 V10 in this well kept M package 2006 BMW M5. Clean carfax with no damage, no accidents, California kept and super low mileage. Passed our ASE certified technicians evaluation. This car is definitely ready to go and worth seeing in person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93526B582197
Stock: EM1396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,000
2006 BMW M5 Base72,828 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gurnee Volkswagen - Gurnee / Illinois
**NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **USB PORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, Brake assist, Comfort Access, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade/Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Walnut Madeira Wood Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93566B583532
Stock: P2444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$11,474
2007 BMW M5 Base111,228 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. 500 HP 5.0 Liter V10. 7 Speed SMG Transmission. Navigation, Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels with good tires, heated and cooled front seats, sun roof, parking sensors, and much much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93547CX07471
Stock: X07471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Great Deal | $4,081 below market
2008 BMW M5 Base86,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hi-Q Vehicles - Orange / California
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Factory GPS, Title in possession, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Drives great. LOW MILES SUPER CLEAN M 5. WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER ONE THIS CLEAN. CALIFORNIA CAR, 3 OWNERS. WAS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED , CARFAX ON HAND, ALL CLEAN RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, NO RE-PAINTED PANELS , ALL FACTORY OEM PARTS. THE ONLY UPGRADE/MODIFICATION THIS CAR HAS IS AN EISENMANN EXHAUST - THESE HAVE OVAL TIPS, AND SOUND ABSOLUTELY AMAZING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93538CX09102
Stock: X09102
Certified Pre-Owned: No