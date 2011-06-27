Driving

As you'd expect, the 2016 BMW M5 will feed your need for speed regardless of the circumstances. Having 560 hp (or more) available at the merest whim of your right foot will do that. Even better, the twin-turbocharged engine spools up with little turbo lag, though full power and that sweet V8 exhaust note don't really come on until about 3,000 rpm. Not that you'll have much opportunity to enjoy the latter, as very little of the commotion emanating from beneath the hood makes its way into the hushed luxury sedan cabin.

When it comes to shifting gears, the seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission operates as smoothly as a traditional automatic in its Comfort mode. But it can also rip off blindingly fast shifts in manual mode via the shift lever or steering-wheel-mounted paddles in its Sport and Sport+ settings. The available six-speed manual transmission has an appropriately sporty feel and will even blip the throttle on downshifts.

Though all the available engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings are certainly impressive, some drivers will find it all ends up being too much of a good thing. There are more than 100 possible combinations, some of which have no noticeable effect or put the M5's capable performance into what might as well be hibernation. That said, the car's personality differs distinctly from its most sedate to its most performance-oriented settings.

With those latter settings dialed in, the M5 remains utterly composed with negligible body roll when pushed hard in fast corners. The downside to a suspension this firm, of course, is a somewhat harsh ride quality, especially on models fitted with the Competition option package — something to bear in mind if you regularly travel roads with less than pristine surfaces.

Surprisingly the steering is somewhat less than optimal, with the sportier settings only adding a weightier heft without improving feedback. The standard disc brakes are standouts, however, with abundant stopping power and excellent pedal feel.