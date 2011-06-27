  1. Home
2003 BMW M5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible drivetrain, superb brakes, world-class suspension, attractive and luxurious interior, understated appearance.
  • High price tag, small gauges, demanding manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2003 BMW M5 is the king of all performance sedans, a classic for the ages.

Vehicle overview

Introduced midway through the third-generation 5 Series run in 2000, the M5 is as close to perfection as any ultrahigh-performance sedan has ever come. It's of course based on the 5 Series, specifically the 540i (already an incredible sport sedan in its own right) -- which BMW turned over to its Motorsport division for intensive powertrain and chassis modifications.

Starting with the 4.4-liter block from the 540i, BMW's M Division bumped displacement to 5.0 liters with a bore and stroke job. Compression is set at 11:1 (a full point higher than the 4.4-liter in the 540i), and the cylinder heads offer more efficient cross coolant flow and larger intake ports. Outfitted with Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, this engine is good with 394 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque at a low 3,800 rpm. Even with the M5's curb weight of over 4,000 pounds, 0-to-60-mph acceleration happens in a lightning-quick 5 seconds. But don't expect those times to happen with both hands on the wheel; the M5's only transmission is a six-speed manual.

The M5's chassis is equally as dazzling as its drivetrain mechanicals. Mostly based on the 540i six-speed, the M5 has firmer shocks and springs and low-friction steel ball joints that replace rubber bushings at the outboard ends of the rear suspension's upper arms. The quick-ratio power steering has a 14.7:1 overall ratio and M Servotronic power assist. Compared to the engine-speed-sensitive variable assist of lesser 5 Series cars, the M5's system varies power assist according to vehicle speed. Large, fully ventilated disc brakes and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40ZR18 rubber in the front and 275/35ZR18 meats in the rear complete the M5's handling package.

Put all the M5's awe-inspiring technical prowess together and you get a driving experience that's on the same level: awe-inspiring. While paying 75 large for a performance toy might not sit well with your more practical spouse, don't forget to mention all the luxury amenities that come standard on every 2003 BMW M5. Remember, you're not just buying a European hot rod, this midsize sedan is meant for safe and secure family transportation...right?

2003 BMW M5 models

The 2003 BMW M5 is offered as a single model. Each one comes with 18-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40ZR18 rubber in the front and 275/35ZR18s in back; xenon headlights; leather upholstery; 16-way adjustable power, heated sport seats; a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel; a navigation system; a 10-speaker sound system with a trunk-mounted CD changer; dual-zone automatic climate control; one-touch windows; a moonroof and auto-dimming mirrors. Buyers can choose either aluminum or wood interior trim. Full maintenance is on the house for the first four years or 50,000 miles.

The short options list includes a premium M sound system (supplies a couple of subwoofers); front and rear parking sensors (Park Distance Control); folding rear seats; various sunshades; and a no-charge option to delete the rear spoiler.

2003 Highlights

BMW now offers a DVD-based navigation system for the 2003 BMW M5 -- but alas, you still can't get an in-dash CD player. Besides that, rear head protection airbags (optional last year) are now standard across the line. This is the last year for the current 5 Series -- the M5 being the higher-performance relative of the 540i -- as it will get a full redesign for the 2004 model year. If recent history holds, the M5 is likely to go on hiatus for a couple of years before returning to the welcoming arms and wallets of wealthy enthusiasts. And rumor has it that it will be coming back with a V10 under the hood.

Performance & mpg

While the basic architecture is similar to the 540i's 4.4-liter V8, the M5's larger-displacement 5.0-liter V8 is entirely unique. Using the hot rodder's magic dust that's known as stroking, the M5's engine has an increased stroke -- from 82.7 millimeters to 89 (or in standard terms 3.50 inches). Its 94-millimeter (3.70-inch) cylinder bores are also slightly larger compared to 92 millimeters in the 540i. Other changes include a higher compression ratio, redesigned cylinder heads, more aggressive cam profiles, a special induction system with eight individual electronically actuated throttle butterflies (one for each cylinder), a revised oiling system designed to cope with the rigors of extreme cornering and Double VANOS variable valve timing. The result is 394 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque at a low 3,800 rpm. A Getrag six-speed manual with a heavy-duty clutch is the sole transmission choice.

Safety

Every M5 comes with large, four-wheel vented, antilock disc brakes; a sophisticated stability control system; front side-impact airbags and head protection airbags for front and rear occupants. Note that the 5 Series earned a "Good" rating in 40-mph offset crash testing by the IIHS.

Driving

Out on the road, the driving experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring. On deserted stretches of lonely two-lane, the 2003 BMW M5 is pure fantasy pulling up to and blasting through triple-digit speeds like a cheetah chasing down its prey. Massive amounts of big-block-style torque are available at any engine or vehicle speed, in any gear. Moreover, the sedan's chassis dynamics are equally enthralling. Over twisty back roads and hairpin curves, the M5 is simply infallible in its ability to go, stop, turn and grip. Despite its hefty curb weight, the M5 is as much at home on a racetrack as it is in the valet-park at any city's most exclusive watering hole.

Interior

The 2003 BMW M5 is every bit as luxurious as the 540i sedan on which it's based -- that means supple leather, warm wood inlays (or aluminum for those who want a more sporting ensemble) and high-quality materials everywhere else. The backseat offers seating for three, such that one could justify the M5 as a family car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW M5.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

M5 vs. M3
4ociousm5,05/03/2004
I traded my 2002 M3 conv. for a 2003 M5 and I've never been happier! Why did I do this - I don't like the new "5" styling and I wanted to own one of the last true great BMW's. What a car! I've owned everything from Cobras, Shelby GT 500s, turbo Porsches, Corvettes including the ZR-1 and other fine, go- fast vehicles but quite honestly, this is the best car I've ever owned!
E39 M5 The Ultimate Sedan
Mike,12/29/2006
I owned a 2001 540i Sport 6 Spd and a 2003 M3 when I test drove a 2003 M5. I was instantly hooked. I searched and found one of the last remaining new 03s in CA. I have had the car for 3 yrs and it is the ultimate balance of performance, handling, comfort, reliability, and craftmanship. Furthermore, considering it is a 400 HP, 4000 lb sedan it is remarkably fuel efficient. I have averaged 21.5 MPG over the past 3yrs w/30K miles in mixed Bay Area driving. If you are looking for a remarkable automobile don't hesitate. You can pick up an immaculate and low mileage 2003 M5 for < $50K. This is a no brainer considering this is less than a new 530i or 335i. I have driven both and it is no contest.
If you want only one car...
Mac Miller,10/13/2009
The M5 concept isn't new to Americans. Stick a big V8 in a mid-sized car and beef up the chassis. Pontiac GTO, Plymouth Road Runner, The Bluesmobile...but the M5 is the full development of the concept. It's fast, roomy, comfortable, fun to drive, gets great gas mileage on the highway (25mpg +/- ), and gets lots of comments from strangers. People know what an M5 is and respect the car for what it is. I stopped at an out-of-town BMW dealer to buy a quart of oil and was asked by them to sell my M5 to them!
"M Series are the real ultimate driving
Bavarian5,11/20/2010
I had a 2003 BMW 330Ci, and I decide that I wanted more space, but at the same time I wanted more performance, and thats why I opted for the E39 M5. I wanted the E60 M5, but this one was more on my budget! Was a deal of the century. So far I am really satisfied with the vehicle. The ride is out of this world when in sport mode. It is a real sleeper. It moves like a rocket for a 4 door sedan, despite the car being 7 years old.I had to replace a few things, but most of them were tear and wear. So I am not complaining. I do recommend that before anybody buys one of these to check the clutch, bushing, get the carfax and try to find out the kind of maintenance the car received before you buy it.
See all 40 reviews of the 2003 BMW M5
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2003 BMW M5 features & specs
Used 2003 BMW M5 Overview

The Used 2003 BMW M5 is offered in the following submodels: M5 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.9L 8cyl 6M).

