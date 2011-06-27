Vehicle overview

Introduced midway through the third-generation 5 Series run in 2000, the M5 is as close to perfection as any ultrahigh-performance sedan has ever come. It's of course based on the 5 Series, specifically the 540i (already an incredible sport sedan in its own right) -- which BMW turned over to its Motorsport division for intensive powertrain and chassis modifications.

Starting with the 4.4-liter block from the 540i, BMW's M Division bumped displacement to 5.0 liters with a bore and stroke job. Compression is set at 11:1 (a full point higher than the 4.4-liter in the 540i), and the cylinder heads offer more efficient cross coolant flow and larger intake ports. Outfitted with Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, this engine is good with 394 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque at a low 3,800 rpm. Even with the M5's curb weight of over 4,000 pounds, 0-to-60-mph acceleration happens in a lightning-quick 5 seconds. But don't expect those times to happen with both hands on the wheel; the M5's only transmission is a six-speed manual.

The M5's chassis is equally as dazzling as its drivetrain mechanicals. Mostly based on the 540i six-speed, the M5 has firmer shocks and springs and low-friction steel ball joints that replace rubber bushings at the outboard ends of the rear suspension's upper arms. The quick-ratio power steering has a 14.7:1 overall ratio and M Servotronic power assist. Compared to the engine-speed-sensitive variable assist of lesser 5 Series cars, the M5's system varies power assist according to vehicle speed. Large, fully ventilated disc brakes and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40ZR18 rubber in the front and 275/35ZR18 meats in the rear complete the M5's handling package.

Put all the M5's awe-inspiring technical prowess together and you get a driving experience that's on the same level: awe-inspiring. While paying 75 large for a performance toy might not sit well with your more practical spouse, don't forget to mention all the luxury amenities that come standard on every 2003 BMW M5. Remember, you're not just buying a European hot rod, this midsize sedan is meant for safe and secure family transportation...right?