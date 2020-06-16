  1. Home
Coming August 2020

Estimated Price: Starting at $104,495

What to expect
  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Competition models get new shock absorbers and damping calibration
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
2021 BMW M5 Review
Styling Pops, But Performance Is Untouched
Ryan ZumMallenbyRyan ZumMallen, Reviews Editor06/16/2020
What is the 2021 BMW M5?

Feast your eyes on the 2021 BMW M5. This update to the original supersedan adds the visual changes from the refreshed 5 Series to the M5. Changes to the exterior include new headlights and taillights, plus redesigned front and rear bumpers. The high-performance M5 Competition trim adds black accents all around.

Android smartphone owners will finally breathe a sigh of relief — wireless Android Auto compatibility now comes standard alongside Apple CarPlay. The central touchscreen grows to 12.3 inches, and the M5 Competition now offers a Track driving mode, improved shocks and recalibrated dampers.

What's under the M5's hood?

BMW didn't change the M5's most immediately appealing aspect: the twin-turbocharged V8 engine (600 horsepower, 553 lb-feet of torque) and eight-speed automatic transmission carry over from last year. M5 Competition buyers enjoy an additional 17 hp on top of that.

The previous M5 had separate buttons to alter the performance of the engine, chassis, suspension, steering or all-wheel drive. They have been replaced by a single M Mode button that takes you to a touchscreen menu where you can adjust these settings. On M5 Competition models, pressing and holding the button activates Track mode, which turns off the central touchscreen, audio system and all driver assistance functions.

How's the M5's interior?

The cabin of the 2021 M5 largely continues unchanged from 2020. The M5 comes standard with fine-grain leather, with a new extended leather option for an even more luxurious interior. A new leather/faux suede combination upholstery is available for the M5 Competition.

Inside, the 2021 M5 features stately and athletic styling. Buyers can choose veneers made from wood, aluminum or glossy piano black. A faux suede headliner adds an exclusive air to a roomy cockpit with excellent space and visibility. We already liked the simplicity of the button layout, and the newly consolidated M Mode button seems to further that mission.

How's the M5's tech?

Technology is undoubtedly the area where the 2021 M5 makes the biggest leap forward. The big news is the arrival of Android Auto — and wireless at that! — which BMW buyers have been clamoring for over the past few years. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both wireless and standard for 2021. The central touchscreen increases from 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches, matching the size of the gleaming digital instrument panel.

Navigation is not only standard, but it's also upgraded with a new cloud-based maps system. BMW says it calculates routes more quickly based on real-time traffic information. Engineers also improved the destination input system. Points of interest will provide more information, such as reviews and location hours, when you're searching through options. The full list of upgrades comes off as a clear effort to match the stellar MBUX system in Mercedes-Benz models.

EdmundsEdmunds says

With performance already on lock, the refreshed 2021 BMW M5 looks inward for its most substantive changes. While the M5's interior is still not as opulent as those of some rivals, it receives welcome enhancements to improve usability and bolster its technology offerings. The upgrades bolster the M5's reputation as one of the world's preeminent sport sedans.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW M5.

Trending topics in reviews

