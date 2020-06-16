Feast your eyes on the 2021 BMW M5. This update to the original supersedan adds the visual changes from the refreshed 5 Series to the M5. Changes to the exterior include new headlights and taillights, plus redesigned front and rear bumpers. The high-performance M5 Competition trim adds black accents all around.
2021 BMW M5
2021 BMW M5Estimated Price: Starting at $104,495
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Competition models get new shock absorbers and damping calibration
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
BMW didn't change the M5's most immediately appealing aspect: the twin-turbocharged V8 engine (600 horsepower, 553 lb-feet of torque) and eight-speed automatic transmission carry over from last year. M5 Competition buyers enjoy an additional 17 hp on top of that.
The cabin of the 2021 M5 largely continues unchanged from 2020. The M5 comes standard with fine-grain leather, with a new extended leather option for an even more luxurious interior. A new leather/faux suede combination upholstery is available for the M5 Competition.
Technology is undoubtedly the area where the 2021 M5 makes the biggest leap forward. The big news is the arrival of Android Auto — and wireless at that! — which BMW buyers have been clamoring for over the past few years. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both wireless and standard for 2021. The central touchscreen increases from 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches, matching the size of the gleaming digital instrument panel.
With performance already on lock, the refreshed 2021 BMW M5 looks inward for its most substantive changes. While the M5's interior is still not as opulent as those of some rivals, it receives welcome enhancements to improve usability and bolster its technology offerings. The upgrades bolster the M5's reputation as one of the world's preeminent sport sedans.
