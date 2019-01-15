Used 2016 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- 47,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,995$8,569 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58GG343124
Stock: 7350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,220 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,998$16,353 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52GG343250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,995$3,885 Below Market
AA Discount Auto Sales - Bergenfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XGG343223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,960 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$53,800$359 Below Market
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in November 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Days Down Due to Engine Noise". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Vibration Generator.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57GD595545
Stock: 595545DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 32,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,991
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Merino Leather Upholstery, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshades, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Wheels: 20 x 9.5 Fr & 20 x 10.5 Rr Dbl Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2016 BMW M5 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2803 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57GG343549
Stock: P343549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,972
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! **HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **V8 POWER! - YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO DRIVE A V6 AFTER THIS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, **NAVIGATION!**, **MOONROOF**, **AUTOMATIC MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!!**, Black w/Full Merino Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar.Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; outstanding grip when going around turns; responsive dual-clutch automatic or traditional manual transmission available; excellent front seats. Source: EdmundsGray 2016 BMW M5 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily. In addition our online price does not include tax, tag, or doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54GD595695
Stock: 9544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$53,995
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2016 BMW M5 Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE IN, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, MOONROOF SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10626 miles below market average!Reviews: * Powerful yet refined V8 engine; outstanding grip when going around turns; responsive dual-clutch automatic or traditional manual transmission available; excellent front seats. Source: EdmundsWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XGG343111
Stock: G343111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$54,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $54,995 * * Check out this 2016 BMW M5 Base * * 2016 ** BMW * * M5 * This 2016 BMW M5 Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. It has mileage with 14 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C53GD595588
Stock: FC298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,500
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$96,985 ORIGINAL MSRP**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED FRONT SEATS**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER**KEYLESS ENTRY**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55GD595740
Stock: 16462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,995
Michael's Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Only 45,104 Miles! Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW M5 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Style 345M, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This BMW M5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed M Double-Clutch w/Drivelogic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P265/40R19 Front & P295/35R19 Rear, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Michael's Toyota of Bellevue, 3080 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 to claim your BMW M5!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57GD595710
Stock: 21264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 34,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,999
Platinum Motor Cars - Warrenton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55GD595690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$44,488
Dick Hannah Volkswagen of Portland - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59GG343441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,075 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$40,999$4,241 Below Market
Driver's Auto Mart - Davie / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery. Black Sapphire Metallic 2015 BMW M5 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 26570 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; impressive handling; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; excellent seats; available manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The striking athletic look of the M5 is seamlessly integrated into the flowing silhouette of a sedan. The exposed wheel arches surround the optional 20-inch, forged M light-alloy wheels. The M rear spoiler and diffuser provide a powerful backdrop for the final sporty touch added by the quad tailpipes. The M seats, with molded side support, keep your body in position from the minute you sit down. The interior is more spacious than other sports cars, allowing the driver and up to four passengers to travel in comfort. The high-quality Merino leather upholstery adds a level of luxury. With 500 lb-ft of torque, 560 horses and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, to say it performs would be an understatement. The racing-derived 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission can be personalized by the driver to match a range of preferences, from Comfort to Sport, and can operate in either automatic or sequential manual mode. In manual mode, you shift like a Grand Prix driver by flicking paddles just behind the steering wheel. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service on an integrated touchscreen. The top and side view cameras provide a visual assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see over 900 feet ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. A premium hi-fi system puts the power of 16 speakers at your disposal. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, such as vehicle speed and control warnings on the windshield, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your M5 with tailor-made applications. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59FD594315
Stock: AP6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 49,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$41,992$1,924 Below Market
Mercedes of Springfield - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Our 2015 BMW M5 RWD in "Black Sapphire Metallic" has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report! This breathtaking V8 twin-turbo sedan is loaded with tons of great features which include heated leather memory seats, power-folding mirrors, blind spot assist, lane keeping assist/departure warning, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, power sunroof, navigation, Sirius XM satellite radio (with your subscription), adjustable drive modes, rear-view camera, parking assist sensors, garage door opener, Bang & Olufsen sound system, power rear-window sunshade, electronic trunk closer and so much more! Call or Drive to the All New Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, MA 413-624-4100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56FD595003
Stock: FD595003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 65,178 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,985
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
GREAT MILES 65,148! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 20' X 9' FR 20' X 10' RR M.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Concierge Services, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Power Tailgate, Power Rear Sunshades, manual rear side window shades, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Side Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, and City Collision Mitigation, WHEELS: 20' X 9' FR 20' X 10' RR M LIGHT ALLOY Style 343M, Tires: P265/35R20 Fr P295/30R20 Rr Perf, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC (STD). BMW M5 Sedan with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 560 HP at 6000 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C51FD594311
Stock: TFD594311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 24,050 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55FD594327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,471 miles
$47,495
Kimberly BMW of Davenport - Davenport / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54FD595274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,066 miles
$40,750
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*EXECUTIVE PACKAGE*RECENT ARRIVAL*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54FD595291
Stock: 20A0854B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
