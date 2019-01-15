Used 2016 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW M5
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    47,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    $8,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    41,220 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,998

    $16,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    33,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $3,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    17,960 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,800

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    32,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,991

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    69,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,972

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    21,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    45,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    62,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,500

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    45,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    34,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    Not Provided

    $44,488

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    35,075 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $40,999

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    49,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $41,992

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    65,178 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,985

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    24,050 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $52,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    37,471 miles

    $47,495

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    52,066 miles

    $40,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Write a review
M5 and done!
David T,01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Shopping for a sedan for my family and self. I already knew nothing would compare to the BMW M5. As I can fully enjoy the limits of the ultimate driving machine, with a profound sense of safety even at Exhilarating speeds and turns. The comfort an peace of this beautiful car is nothing but breath taking.
