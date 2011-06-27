  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW M5 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 M5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$102,600
M Driver's Packageyes
Driving Assistance Plus Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$102,600
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$102,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$102,600
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$102,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,600
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,600
20" M Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
M Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Exterior Colors
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Almandine Brown Metallic
  • Rhodonite Silver Metallic
  • Singapore Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Aragon Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Aragon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$102,600
285/40R19 104Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$102,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles