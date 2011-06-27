Vehicle overview

BMW has a well-deserved reputation for turning out cars designed to leave enthusiasts grinning like Tara Reid at a spring break beer bust. The 2007 BMW M5 more than lives up to this venerable history, and finds the Bavarian manufacturer's M performance division at the peak of its powers.

Based on the regular 5 Series sedan, the M5 comes equipped with a 5.0-liter V10 that cranks out a dizzying 500 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 383 pound-feet of torque at 6,100 rpm, with a luscious 8,250-rpm redline. The engine takes the car from zero to 60 in 4.8 seconds. Two transmissions are available. A seven-speed sequential-shifting automated gearbox (SMG) offers 11 different settings that govern shift point, speed and clutch slip. A six-speed manual -- a new option this year exclusive to cars imported to North America -- may be had as a no-cost option, for drivers seeking the old-school thrills only a traditional manual transmission can deliver.

The 2007 BMW M5 chassis puts the emphasis on performance, but you won't find high-tech aids like the active steering and run-flat tires seen in other 5 Series cars. Instead, it's a purist's setup with a precisely tuned, all-aluminum suspension and gargantuan brakes (14.7-inch discs in front). M5 buyers also get BMW's Electronic Damping Control, which allows the driver to choose one of three suspension settings -- Comfort, Normal and Sport. The ride, even in Comfort mode, is exceptionally well controlled. The Normal setting provides an aggressive ride and Sport is stiff enough to only be useful on a glass-smooth racetrack. In fact, the current "ring taxi" vehicle -- the one that is used to give passengers a taste of high-speed thrills at Germany's famed Nürburgring -- is an M5.

This BMW effortlessly leaves the competition choking on its exhaust fumes. The M5 is at the front of the pack when it comes to quarter-mile times, slalom speed and braking distance. Most importantly, its high-revving V10 delivers more driver involvement than the V8s found in its primary rivals, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG and the Cadillac STS-V. This year's impressive new Audi S6 matches the cylinder count of the M5, but still makes less horsepower and torque, and weighs more to boot. While all of these cars are impressive in their own right, the 2007 BMW M5 is the ultimate super-sport sedan, delivering the sort of gee-whiz performance sure to excite even the most jaded enthusiasts.