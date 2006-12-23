Used 2007 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
2007 BMW M5111,228 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,474
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. 500 HP 5.0 Liter V10. 7 Speed SMG Transmission. Navigation, Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels with good tires, heated and cooled front seats, sun roof, parking sensors, and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93547CX07471
Stock: X07471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,991$4,640 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The 2006 BMW M5 fun starts under the 5 Series' hood where an all-new 5.0-liter V10 resides. Power is prodigious: 500 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 6,100 rpm, with a sweet 8,250 rpm redline. About the same weight as the previous V8-powered M5, the 2006 version is a great deal faster. BMW claims a 0-to-60-mph time of about 4.7 seconds, likely a conservative estimate. The transmission is all-new, as well. Now in its third generation, BMW's famous sequential manual gearbox (SMG) has seven speeds and is faster and smoother than before. An array of 11 different settings control shift point and speed, as well as clutch slip; the SMG can go from boulevard auto tranny cruiser to hammer-shifting redline blasts with the push of a button. Buy with confidence. Every AutoNation vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. We preform a certified safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93546B583643
Stock: 6B583643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 86,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$4,081 Below Market
Hi-Q Vehicles - Orange / California
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Factory GPS, Title in possession, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Drives great.ADVERTISED PRICE IS CASH DEAL ONLY / 14995.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENSE / FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE AND PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. LOW MILES SUPER CLEAN M 5. WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER ONE THIS CLEAN. CALIFORNIA CAR, 3 OWNERS. WAS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED , CARFAX ON HAND, ALL CLEAN RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, NO RE-PAINTED PANELS , ALL FACTORY OEM PARTS. THE ONLY UPGRADE/MODIFICATION THIS CAR HAS IS AN EISENMANN EXHAUST - THESE HAVE OVAL TIPS, AND SOUND ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. CALL OR TEXT GARY FOR MORE INFO TODAY 310-351-3313
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93538CX09102
Stock: X09102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,134 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,942$2,304 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2006 BMW M5 - SILVERSTONE METALLIC/SILVERSTONE - 85K MILES - CLEAN CARFAX - NAVIGATION - COLD WEATHER PKG - REAR PARKING AID - RECENTLY SERVICED AT PARK AVENUE BMW - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93586B581071
Stock: 11601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2016
- 53,888 milesFair Deal
$20,000$2,710 Below Market
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
RWD | MOONROOF | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS | MERINO LEATHER HEATED FRONT BUCKETS | 19" X 8.5" FRONT/ 19" X 9.5" REAR WHLS | CLEAN TITLE.With Holiday Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles, you receive a FREE vehicle history report and as well as a 2-Month/2,000-Mile Limited Powertrain and Major Systems Warranty at no additional cost. You can count on your vehicle having passed a complete 124-Point Quality Inspection and a road-test administered by skilled ASE Certified Technicians. With Holiday Certified Pre-owned you don't just get a great vehicle, you get peace-of-mind. See Holiday Automotive for complete details.Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93586B581605
Stock: 20G844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 119,659 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,900$2,519 Below Market
Southeastern Auto Brokers - Hattiesburg / Mississippi
opening from remote & closing from exterior lock|Memory system for driver seat position
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93516CX06230
Stock: 019589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,999$2,028 Below Market
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93506B583848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,900$1,819 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93596B584173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,181 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,505
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1> <em></em><em></em> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <p class=p2><em>Cars That We Source:</em> This vehicle was carefully chosen by us for you. We have gone to great lengths to source vehicles that have the right equipment, the latest trends in technology, and are of the most popular among their peer competition. We also have run the most complete background check in an effort to add peace of mind that the prior owners are passing on a car well loved. <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on website does not include state/local taxes. Depending on the ag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93536B584623
Stock: A949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 98,832 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,000$1,709 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93556CX06621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,198 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,898$735 Below Market
Hiawatha Ford - Hiawatha / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93568CX10101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,267 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$43,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
Now this is an A+ powerhorse. 5.0 V10 in this well kept M package 2006 BMW M5. Clean carfax with no damage, no accidents, California kept and super low mileage. Passed our ASE certified technicians evaluation. This car is definitely ready to go and worth seeing in person.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93526B582197
Stock: EM1396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,935 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,495$734 Below Market
Monaco Auto Collection - Wadsworth / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93568CX09336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,828 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$22,000
Gurnee Volkswagen - Gurnee / Illinois
**NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **USB PORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, *Serving Gurnee, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Mundelein, Round Lake, Waukegan, Kenosha, Brake assist, Comfort Access, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade/Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Walnut Madeira Wood Trim.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93566B583532
Stock: P2444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
fuel pump & starter)|Intelligent Safety & Info System (ISIS) for deployment of safety systems|Interior light pkg-inc: door handles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93518CX10703
Stock: 10703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 BMW M574,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~2009 BMW M5 ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93539CX10896
Stock: SA1708U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- used
2010 BMW M595,250 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,690
US Auto Network - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB9C57AC043206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2003 BMW M5127,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2003 BMW M5 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! JUST TWO TEXAS OWNERS!! ENHANCED PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING TITANIUM SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK EXTENDED LEATHER!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! 2 10 FREE AIR SUBWOOFERS!! POWER WINDOWS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER SEATS!! 6.5 IN-DASH SCREEN!! ON-BOARD GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($72K MILES): REAR SUNSHADES $575 ENHANCED PREMIUM SOUND $900 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.0L V8 ENGINE - REAR WHEEL DRIVE TITANIUM SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - POWER WINDOWS - ICE COLD A/C - POWER WINDOWS - AND SO MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93493CF92938
Stock: CM6892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
