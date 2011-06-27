Vehicle overview

For buyers who desire serious performance, the 2015 BMW M5 is a resounding case of having your cake and eating it, too. The idea's not a new one, nor does it belong to BMW alone, but the satisfaction one derives from a performance-enhanced version of an otherwise stately sedan is positively alluring. The formula is a simple one: Start with a five-passenger luxury sedan, then add a high-output engine, sporty suspension, sticky tires and subtle styling elements and badges that only hint at the sleeper sedan's true capabilities. The 2015 BMW M5 has all that, and more.

Based on BMW's 5 Series luxury sedan, the M5 is a ludicrously fast and surprisingly agile sedan. The car's twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 560 horsepower in standard tune, and the optional Competition package bumps that to 575 hp and buttons down the suspension even more. You have your choice of BMW's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (M-DCT) or, unusual for this class, a conventional six-speed manual gearbox. Either one will deliver you to 60 mph in the 4-second range and return about 20 mpg if you exercise some prudence. And thanks to the M5's standard torque-vectoring rear differential and driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, this big sedan is still very capable and enjoyable on twisty back roads, too.

Be that as it may, the fifth-generation BMW M5 (the F10 generation to those in the know) gives greater priority to luxury, technology and interior room than earlier M5 sedans did. Part of the reason for this is that the M5 and 5 Series now share much of their fundamental architecture with the company's larger 7 Series sedan. Perhaps, as a result, the current BMW M5 is not quite as engaging to drive as earlier versions. There are a number of other super-sedans that can keep pace with it, and do so with a sharper edge or bolder statement. The all-wheel-drive Audi RS 7 and Porsche Panamera both defy at least a couple laws of physics. The supercharged Jaguar XFR-S is dripping with English hooligan style, and the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG is the M5's biggest nemesis, historically as well as dynamically.

All of these cars are exciting in their own right and deserve consideration if performance is your overriding priority. Still, even with its slightly more relaxed character, the 2015 BMW M5's blend of athleticism and refinement will undoubtedly strum the right chords for plenty of buyers seeking a high-performance sedan that doesn't skimp on luxury amenities.