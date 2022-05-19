Skip to main content
2023 BMW M5

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $110,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected
  • A new generation looks likely to surface for 2024
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
