What you and I have come to expect from a sport sedan has evolved, largely in step with what the BMW M5 has delivered. Currently, the M5 offers up 600 horsepower (627 hp in CS trim) from a twin-turbo V8, all-wheel drive and an available drift analyzer. It's a far cry from the earlier, more delicate M5s, and by comparison, the current version is nearly more muscle car than sports car.

As you'd expect for a sedan with a starting price north of $100K, there's a long list of standard equipment. A full leather interior, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and plenty of other tech and convenience features round out the M5 experience. On the road, well, it's as fast as you dare to go. The M5 has oodles of power in reserve and thanks to its standard all-wheel drive, there's prodigious grip on tap as well. It's really hard to imagine ways BMW could make the M5 any better without cutting about 1,000 pounds from its weight or adding another 500 horsepower. Can we have our fingers crossed for both?

Because we've seen spy photography of the next-generation M5, we think 2023 will be the swan song for the current generation of the 5 Series, on which the M5 is based. The new model is strongly rumored to have a hybrid powertrain and will likely upgrade its interior to incorporate BMW's newest touchscreen system and most up-to-date design language. So other than a possible special edition, we don't expect the M5 to be any different for the 2023 model year.