Used 2006 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

M5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    85,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,942

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Red
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    53,888 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    $2,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    119,659 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,999

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    71,845 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,181 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,505

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    98,832 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,000

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    11,267 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    72,828 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW M5

    111,228 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,474

    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    86,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    65,198 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,898

    $735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    111,935 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,495

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW M5

    74,527 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW M5

    127,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW M5

    66,356 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M5 searches:

  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 2006 BMW M5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9
34 Reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
The best financial mistake you should make.
Mr. Waffles,01/28/2017
4dr Sedan (5.0L 10cyl 7AM)
Look. If you're in the market to lose 2k in value on a car (picked up for 16k, traded in for 13k and 1k tax), tempt fate with a looming expensive repair (thankfully I never had one while I had it), and have everyone you know collectively hate everything you love about your money pit, this is without a doubt the car for you. Don't take any of what I just said as me saying you should steer away from this car. Losing 2k on this car was worth every penny. The way that engine revved was out of this world. The exhaust note simply wasn't something that could have been recreated on any other engine and is probably what I loved the most. The car just builds speed faster than anything I've ever been in. For a 2 ton sedan, it handles it's weight as if it were a little roadster. And when you're in a corner, the active side bolstering is both a nice party trick for passengers as well as an absolute (to me) necessity when cornering hard as it allows for both a relaxed feel when cruising or that nice race car feel when driving hard. And that transmission, definitely jerky to drive in traffic and at slow speed. But when cruising and driving at 10/10s, I feel it's just mated perfectly to the engine and car no matter what anyone says about it not being a "true manual" car. Definitely want to keep both hands on the wheel when ripping it at 170 mph. Trips to the bmw dealership every 800-1000 miles or so was annoying to get a quart of oil as the engine loved to drink it as well as gasoline. Sometimes at the rate of 8 miles to the gallon. Passengers were never a fan of having to wait to warm it up or shut it down or pretty much anything that involved the car moving as it was apparently uncomfortable. But the way I saw it, the car was originally built to only really have a driver to go ponder the limits of mortality. The only reason it had 4 more seats was because someone at BMW was insane enough to go "You know what the driver needs? The ability to instill fear into others, 4 people at a time." All in all, if you can afford to pick up even a questionable example in your budget, do not hesitate. Buy it, enjoy it as long you can. The 6 months I had mine were worth every penny I lost.
Report abuse
