Used 2001 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

148 listings
M5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 BMW M5 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 BMW M5

    145,021 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2001 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2001 BMW M5

    111,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2002 BMW M5

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $55,900

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW M5

    127,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW M5

    66,356 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,000

    Details
  • 2003 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW M5

    118,576 miles

    $23,777

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,991

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    85,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,942

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Red
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    53,888 miles

    $20,000

    $2,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    119,659 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    71,845 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,181 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,505

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    98,832 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,000

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    11,267 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    72,828 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2007 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW M5

    111,228 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,474

    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    86,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $4,081 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.923 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (9%)
You all want this, let's be honest
Town Savage,11/14/2004
One word describes the difference between this car and all the rest, CLASS, because it is in it's own. Interior design, comfort, safety, reliability.
Report abuse
