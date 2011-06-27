  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(45)
2002 BMW M5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stellar performance, attractive and luxurious interior, understated appearance.
  • $70,000 price tag, small gauges, understated appearance might not be flashy enough for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 BMW M5 is the king of all performance sedans, a classic for the ages.

Vehicle overview

BMW went and did it. After constantly improving the current 5 Series platform until it was one of the best sport sedans on the planet, it has taken the segment to an entirely new level with the radical M5. If you're already a fan of the 540i, prepare to be mesmerized by Bavaria's top performance sedan.

Starting with the 4.4-liter block from the 540i, BMW's M Division bumped displacement to 5.0 liters with a bore and stroke job. Compression is set at 11:1 (requiring the use of premium fuel, of course), and the cylinder heads are redesigned to offer greater crossflow cooling. Outfitted with the requisite double-VANOS variable valve-timing system, this engine is good for 394 horsepower. Even with the M5's 3,800-pound curb weight, 0-to-60 acceleration happens in a lightning-quick 5 seconds! But don't expect those times to happen with both hands on the wheel; the M5's only transmission is a six-speed manual.

Along with Corvette-like acceleration, the sedan features a lower ride height than you'll see on a standard 540i, aluminum suspension pieces, stiffer spring and shock rates, and 18-inch wheels with Z-rated tires. A sport mode switch on the center console will recalibrate the variable-assist power steering for increased road feel and snappier throttle response. When things get too snappy, traction control and electronic stability control are waiting to intervene (unless you've switched them off).

While paying 70 large for a performance toy might not sit well with the other half, don't forget to mention all the amenities that come standard on every M5 Sedan. Dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats with leather inserts and eight-way power adjustments, power headrests, a GPS navigation system, a 10-speaker sound system, one-touch power windows, rain-sensing wipers, and on and on. Remember, you're not just buying a European hot rod, this car is meant for safe and secure family transportation ... right?

You can customize the interior look of your M5 with a slew of no-cost options. Prefer the Nappa Heritage leather to the Nappa Point leather or the bruyere Wood Trim to the burl Wood Trim? Just check the option boxes that appeal to you. You can even delete the rear spoiler to hide your M5's true intentions further. Park Distance Control, a rear sunshade and a rear-seat pass-through are the only extra-cost factory options, though a BMW CD changer is pre-wired and can be dealer-installed for a nominal fee. For 2002, the rear seat side airbags have been removed from the standard equipment list (a nod, no doubt, to parents who worry about injury potential for out-of-position children). However, if you carry only adults in back and desire the extra padding, they remain a no-cost option.

The M5 represents BMW's most capable performance car yet. It is an uncompromising sport sedan in terms of both ability and amenity. If your demands for horsepower, handling, hedonism and hip-room run to the extreme, the M5 has no peer.

2002 Highlights

BMW's top performance sedan gets some new exterior colors. Rear side-impact airbags are now a no-charge option, rather than standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 BMW M5.

Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Real 4 Door Sports Car
silver02m5,09/24/2007
I bought it because there really is nothing else in its class. If you want a very fast and very comfortable big sedan with a 6 speed, this is your only choice. I owned an M3 before, and the M5 is much more comfortable/luxurious. The M5 does give up quite a bit of agility to the M3, but it makes up for that with the quiet and comfortable ride. Have a very thorough pre-purchase inspection done as there are some very expensive parts on this car. Look for a well-maintained car that was owned by an enthusiast. Reliability is very good for a car in this class, but you will be in for a surprise if you are not used to BMW maintenance/repair costs. They need all cooling parts replaced @ 5 years.
Best car ever?
kashi,04/09/2002
As fast as my porsche and better built, and it costs less. So good it should be illegal!
Sweet
Skyhawks,03/08/2002
Pretty good but I prefer the M3. Its not worth the price, but wicked handling
BMW M5
Glen,03/15/2002
Solid. Fast. Stealth. Fun. Hugs the road like a train on a track.
See all 45 reviews of the 2002 BMW M5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
More about the 2002 BMW M5

