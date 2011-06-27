Vehicle overview

To the layman, the 2014 BMW M5 is simply a high-performance version of the 5 Series sedan. However, there have been so many great M5 sedans over the years that the nameplate stands on its own. For many driving enthusiasts, the M5 represents the ultimate luxury sport sedan, and buying one is often the fulfillment of a life's dream. The current M5 represents a slight shift in philosophy, though. It's still a spectacularly quick and capable performance sedan, but it's not quite as focused and involving to drive as its forbears.

Balancing that change is the 2014 M5's roomy and luxurious interior. Compared with earlier models, it comes with far more of the creature comforts that well-heeled buyers are looking for in a premium sport sedan. Fuel economy also garners greater attention this time around. This is the most fuel-efficient BMW M5 ever, in spite of the fact that the car's twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 560 hp in standard tune. For 2014, the optional Competition package bumps that to 575 hp, thanks to mild revisions to the exhaust system and engine software.

You still have your choice of BMW's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (DCT) or, unusual for this class, a conventional six-speed manual gearbox. Either one will deliver you to 60 mph in the 4-second range, and thanks to the M5's standard torque-vectoring rear differential and driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, it's still very capable and enjoyable on twisty back roads, too. In the end, we think only the most demanding drivers will notice that the current BMW M5 can't quite match the live-wire responses of the previous-generation car.

Besides that, there still aren't many other four-door cars that can run with the 2014 BMW M5. Although, if you're shopping for one, you'll want to give at least passing consideration to alternatives such as the Audi RS 7 , Cadillac CTS-V, Jaguar XFR-S , Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG or one of the faster members of the Porsche Panamera family. All of these cars are exciting in their own right, but the M5's blend of athleticism and refinement continues to hit a sweet spot among high-performance luxury sedans.