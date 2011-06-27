  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 1993 BMW M5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1993 BMW M5 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2003
2002
2001
2000
1993
1992
1991
BMW M5 for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$791 - $1,747
Used M5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

BMW's performance sedan gets new wheels and side mirrors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 BMW M5.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Euro 3.8L
JBH,02/07/2003
This is one of those great motor cars that as soon as you drive the first mile you can sense it's motorsport background. Free-reving engine, tight steering and suspension, sport seats, and the deep exhaust note all tell you this is something special. It is not cheap to own - despite being simple in design by today's standards, the car has a number of very advanced features that are great when they work, but when they don't, the cost to repair them can be high. For example, this car has the Nurburgring suspension - with its dynamic dampering system it sense cornering loads and adjust the shocks to compensate - cost of replacement about $4000.
See all 1 reviews of the 1993 BMW M5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6900 rpm
See all Used 1993 BMW M5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 BMW M5

Used 1993 BMW M5 Overview

The Used 1993 BMW M5 is offered in the following submodels: M5 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 BMW M5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 BMW M5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 BMW M5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 BMW M5.

Can't find a used 1993 BMW M5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,375.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,865.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,298.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 BMW M5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M5 lease specials

Related Used 1993 BMW M5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles