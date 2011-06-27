1993 BMW M5 Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
BMW's performance sedan gets new wheels and side mirrors.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JBH,02/07/2003
This is one of those great motor cars that as soon as you drive the first mile you can sense it's motorsport background. Free-reving engine, tight steering and suspension, sport seats, and the deep exhaust note all tell you this is something special. It is not cheap to own - despite being simple in design by today's standards, the car has a number of very advanced features that are great when they work, but when they don't, the cost to repair them can be high. For example, this car has the Nurburgring suspension - with its dynamic dampering system it sense cornering loads and adjust the shocks to compensate - cost of replacement about $4000.
MPG
11 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6900 rpm
