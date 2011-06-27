  1. Home
1991 BMW M5 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The 5 Series-based M5 performance sedan returns after a three-year hiatus. A 310-horsepower 3.6-liter inline six feeds this delightful automobile; a five-speed manual is the only transmission choice. Most features come standard, including a limited slip differential and power, leather-upholstered seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW M5.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

E34 M5
notimportant,07/22/2012
Over 20 years later, the car is still a blast to drive. The limited run of US E34 M5's places you in a small group of proud owner, amongst a much larger group of enthusiasts who respect the automobile. The car has an amazing sound with the factory exhaust, more of a small camm V8 sound than a factory I6. Still nimble and quick, the car makes your drive to work fun again. The fuel consumption is a bit less than one might like, but it is easy to overlook for the combination of comfort and enjoyment offered by this emerging classic. Due to the limited parts availability and maintenance requirements, I would not advise for daily use. For ocassional use and weekend fun, it's simply perfect.
my 91 m5
Dandunes818,08/19/2010
I bought mine in 2005 w/196,000 miles already on it. Was worried but soon found out there was nothing to worry about. Other than oil changes and filling the tank I had to do nothing to it. She ran like a dream the whole time I had it and just sold it this week w/214,000 and wouldn't doubt if it went another 214k. The car has more power than you'll ever need and corners like a dream.
Truly a Brute in a Suit
M5-Mike,02/02/2009
It may not be the first M5 but it is the "real one." The first 4-door sedan to make a Ferrari humble and rip to consecutive series race track triumphs in Trans Am. "What do mean it only has a tiny 6 cylinder motor?" Ha. Stand on the gas and the symphonic 6 comes to life. Sure BMW has made more powerful M5s but none have this panache. The faster it goes, the smaller it feels. Truly amazing car.
A Beautiful Classic
Harteb,08/04/2005
This car is a true classic in both design and power! It's first 10 years were spent on the Autobahn in Germany, followed by 3 years of tender care in storage by it's previous single owner. All body parts and glass are original, with only a few rock chips to show in it's nearly perfect exterior. The BMW mechanic that performed the checkout before I purchased it said it was the most powerful M5 he'd ever seen, possibly with a high performance cam. It has fantastic torque to drive easily in town in 3rd/4th without effort, and it loves to cruise on the highway at any legal speed. I was shocked when I learned how to use the onboard computer and found out I was getting 25MPG. Wonderful CAR.
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 BMW M5

Used 1991 BMW M5 Overview

The Used 1991 BMW M5 is offered in the following submodels: M5 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 BMW M5?

Should I lease or buy a 1991 BMW M5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

