1991 BMW M5 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$742 - $1,639
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The 5 Series-based M5 performance sedan returns after a three-year hiatus. A 310-horsepower 3.6-liter inline six feeds this delightful automobile; a five-speed manual is the only transmission choice. Most features come standard, including a limited slip differential and power, leather-upholstered seats.
notimportant,07/22/2012
Over 20 years later, the car is still a blast to drive. The limited run of US E34 M5's places you in a small group of proud owner, amongst a much larger group of enthusiasts who respect the automobile. The car has an amazing sound with the factory exhaust, more of a small camm V8 sound than a factory I6. Still nimble and quick, the car makes your drive to work fun again. The fuel consumption is a bit less than one might like, but it is easy to overlook for the combination of comfort and enjoyment offered by this emerging classic. Due to the limited parts availability and maintenance requirements, I would not advise for daily use. For ocassional use and weekend fun, it's simply perfect.
Dandunes818,08/19/2010
I bought mine in 2005 w/196,000 miles already on it. Was worried but soon found out there was nothing to worry about. Other than oil changes and filling the tank I had to do nothing to it. She ran like a dream the whole time I had it and just sold it this week w/214,000 and wouldn't doubt if it went another 214k. The car has more power than you'll ever need and corners like a dream.
M5-Mike,02/02/2009
It may not be the first M5 but it is the "real one." The first 4-door sedan to make a Ferrari humble and rip to consecutive series race track triumphs in Trans Am. "What do mean it only has a tiny 6 cylinder motor?" Ha. Stand on the gas and the symphonic 6 comes to life. Sure BMW has made more powerful M5s but none have this panache. The faster it goes, the smaller it feels. Truly amazing car.
Harteb,08/04/2005
This car is a true classic in both design and power! It's first 10 years were spent on the Autobahn in Germany, followed by 3 years of tender care in storage by it's previous single owner. All body parts and glass are original, with only a few rock chips to show in it's nearly perfect exterior. The BMW mechanic that performed the checkout before I purchased it said it was the most powerful M5 he'd ever seen, possibly with a high performance cam. It has fantastic torque to drive easily in town in 3rd/4th without effort, and it loves to cruise on the highway at any legal speed. I was shocked when I learned how to use the onboard computer and found out I was getting 25MPG. Wonderful CAR.
MPG
10 city / 19 hwy
Seats
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6900 rpm
