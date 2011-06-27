Over 20 years later, the car is still a blast to drive. The limited run of US E34 M5's places you in a small group of proud owner, amongst a much larger group of enthusiasts who respect the automobile. The car has an amazing sound with the factory exhaust, more of a small camm V8 sound than a factory I6. Still nimble and quick, the car makes your drive to work fun again. The fuel consumption is a bit less than one might like, but it is easy to overlook for the combination of comfort and enjoyment offered by this emerging classic. Due to the limited parts availability and maintenance requirements, I would not advise for daily use. For ocassional use and weekend fun, it's simply perfect.

Read more