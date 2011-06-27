Vehicle overview

Like an exaggerated soap opera character afflicted with dissociative identity disorder, the 2008 BMW M5 has multiple personalities lurking inside its handsome body. Only it has 279 personalities to be exact, which range from maniacal hooligan to civilized everyday companion.

Two-hundred seventy-nine is BMW's number; the company says the M5's fully controllable MDrive system allows the driver to vary horsepower, throttle response, transmission response, electronic damping control and stability control. BMW added up all these possible combinations and came up with 279. These aren't exactly wildly different settings, but they do give an M5 driver the ability to easily tune their car for whatever scenario, road, traffic condition or mood swing that may come along.

Adjustability is all well and good, but what really matters is the sedan's 5.0-liter V10, pumping a maximum 500 horsepower to the fat 19-inch rear wheels. That's maximum because the engine's default mode (known as P400 in MDrive) restricts power to a paltry 400 hp for a more civilized power delivery. But that seems like dating Carmen Electra and asking her to wear a muumuu. With the full-monty 500 hp selected, the M5 rips from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds with the six-speed manual and 4.8 seconds with the seven-speed automated clutch and paddle-shifted SMG transmission.

The manual may therefore seem like a more attractive choice, but we discovered that after only 12 minutes of hard driving, it simply couldn't handle the immense amount of power being fed through it. (It's carried over from the 394-hp V8 in the previous M5.) It began to overheat, causing the car's computer to lower the engine's redline to 6,000 rpm. The SMG is still not as smooth as we'd like, but we'd probably recommend it over the manual transmission.

Unlike recent BMWs that have featured questionable high-tech aids like active steering and run-flat tires, BMW's M division stuck with the basics and then worked their magic: divine rack-and-pinion steering, all-aluminum suspension and gargantuan brakes. All M5s also come with BMW's Electronic Damping Control (EDC) that allows the driver to choose one of three suspension settings that are nonetheless all exceptionally well-controlled.

In a comparison test with the Audi RS4, we came to the conclusion that the BMW M5 is no longer the king of performance sedans. Its transmission issues and the Audi's more agile nature led to its stripped crown. But against sedans its own size like the Audi S6, Cadillac STS-V and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, the M5 is still the most athletic and fun -- even though the Benz is a fraction quicker. Plus, with those 279 personalities, the 2008 BMW M5 can be as bad as you want it to be.