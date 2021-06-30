  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. 2022 BMW M5

2022 BMW M5

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $105,000
2022 BMW M5
  • Top-level M5 CS arrives with more power and less weight
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 BMW M5 Review
Ryan ZumMallen
6/30/2021
What is the M5?

Picture Usain Bolt in a tailored business suit. That's essentially the same idea behind the BMW M5 — breathtaking speed and performance wrapped up in practical and sophisticated style. The M5 is an enhanced version of the 5 Series luxury sedan, pumped up with performance upgrades under the skin and arresting visual cues inside and out.

How fast is it? In our testing, the M5 accelerated to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Like the aforementioned sprinter, the M5 can credibly spend the day breaking records on track and shortly thereafter turn heads at the opera house. Rivals like the Audi RS 7 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S can say the same, but neither does it with the sense of theater of the M5.

Given that BMW issued a design refresh and included more standard equipment in 2021, the 2022 M5 is unlikely to change much. The big news is the arrival of the M5 CS. For this limited-edition model, engineers boosted the engine to 627 horsepower while cutting its weight by 230 pounds compared with the M5 Competition. The result is a touted 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds, and it can all be yours for $142,995, including destination.

EdmundsEdmunds says

To put it simply, the BMW M5 is a supercar in a very convincing disguise. BMW did much more than just plop a bigger engine under the hood and slap softer leather inside the cabin — the M5's combination of high-octane thrills and opulent luxury is pulled off with precision and attention to detail. The result is intoxicating, even at six-figure prices.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW M5.

Related 2022 BMW M5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models