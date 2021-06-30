What is the M5?

Picture Usain Bolt in a tailored business suit. That's essentially the same idea behind the BMW M5 — breathtaking speed and performance wrapped up in practical and sophisticated style. The M5 is an enhanced version of the 5 Series luxury sedan, pumped up with performance upgrades under the skin and arresting visual cues inside and out.

How fast is it? In our testing, the M5 accelerated to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Like the aforementioned sprinter, the M5 can credibly spend the day breaking records on track and shortly thereafter turn heads at the opera house. Rivals like the Audi RS 7 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S can say the same, but neither does it with the sense of theater of the M5.

Given that BMW issued a design refresh and included more standard equipment in 2021, the 2022 M5 is unlikely to change much. The big news is the arrival of the M5 CS. For this limited-edition model, engineers boosted the engine to 627 horsepower while cutting its weight by 230 pounds compared with the M5 Competition. The result is a touted 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds, and it can all be yours for $142,995, including destination.