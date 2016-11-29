Used 2013 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- 85,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,850$2,034 Below Market
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Only 2 Florida owners and excellent service records. Bang & Olufsen Sound, Heated & Cooled Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Reverse Camera and much more. Very clean M5. Runs and sounds amazing. Fat Michelin tires. Non smoker, no accidents, clean carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...warranty may be available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XDD096234
Stock: 14181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$43,993$884 Below Market
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 BMW M5Special Color Frozen Black Exterior over Champagne/Black Extended Leather Interior Only 29,520 miles!V8 4.4L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEDriving Assistance Package (Originally $1,900):Lane Departure WarningActive Blind Spot DetectionSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info Executive Package (Originally $5,500):Heated Steering WheelPower tailgateComfort Access keyless entrySoft-close automatic doorsPower rear sunshadeRear sunshadesFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsHeated rear seats4-zone climate controlHead-up DisplaySiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.Smartphone IntegrationBMW Apps 20 M Wheel 343 M w/Perf Nonrft (Originally $1,300):P265/35R20 front & P295/30R20 rear tires Bang & Olufsen Sound System (Originally $3,700)Piano Finish Black Trim (Originally $1,080)Special Color Frozen Black (Originally $5,000) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.4L Engine560 Horsepower500 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual Double Clutch Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55DC773907
Stock: 773907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 72,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***EXECUTIVE PACKAGE........................2013 BMW M5 PERFORMANCE SEDAN, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER DASHBOARD, SMG TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SUNROOF, REAR LIP SPOILER, PARKTRONIC, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 17 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C50DD095741
Stock: MAX18568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 42,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,999$407 Below Market
Carma Auto - Capitol Heights / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55DD095573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,915
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2013 BMW M5 Base Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Gray Leather, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55DC774006
Stock: E7779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 72,570 miles
$29,999$1,983 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C51DD095666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,431 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,493
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 BMW M5Singapore Gray Exterior over Silverstone Full Leather Interior Only 49,431 miles!VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.4L Engine560 Horsepower500 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive Modified:Gruppe M Carbon Fiber IntakeAkrapovick Carbon Fiber Exhaust TipECU Tuner FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDESilverstone Full Leather (Originally $3,500)Driving Assistance Package (Originally $1,900):Lane Departure WarningActive Blind Spot DetectionSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info Executive Package (Originally $5,500):Heated Steering WheelPower tailgateComfort Access keyless entrySoft-close automatic doorsPower rear sunshadeRear sunshadesFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsHeated rear seats4-zone climate controlHead-up DisplaySiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.Smartphone IntegrationBMW Apps 20 M Wheel 343 M w/Perf Nonrft (Originally $1,300):P265/35R20 front & P295/30R20 rear tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58DD095910
Stock: 095910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 50,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $38,995 * * Check out this 2013 BMW M5 Base * * 2013 ** BMW * * M5 * This 2013 BMW M5 Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. It has mileage with 14 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway. Call today to schedule your test drive! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54DD096861
Stock: FC322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,016 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$34,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. Black Leather. 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52DD097099
Stock: 097099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,498 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55DD096352
Stock: 18655046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$25,985
Toyota of Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59DC773523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,900$481 Below Market
Volkswagen of Naples - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57DC773469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2013 BMW M591,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,850
Coggin BMW Treasure Coast - Fort Pierce / Florida
M 5, Merino Leather Interior, M series ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Front Seats, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, BMW Apps, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade/Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Power Tailgate, Radio: Anti-theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 w/RDS, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Side & Top View Cameras, Smartphone Integration, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Original Cost New $98200!Call Coggin BMW Treasure Coast @ 772-742-5582 for more info, a complete list of equipment, and to arrange a test drive at your home or office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57DC772452
Stock: DC772452
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 72,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,900$214 Below Market
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56DD095999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,998
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2013 BMW M5 had an original MSRP $108,295.00 It is well equipped with the following options.. DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE---LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION---SIDE TOP VIEW CAMERAS EXECUTIVE PACKAGE---HEATED STERING WHEEL---COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY---FRONT VENTILATED SEATS---ACTIVE FRONT SEATS---HEADS UP DISPLAY---20 BMW WHEELS REAR VIEW CAMERA---NAVIGATION SYSTEM---BANG&OLSEN SOUND SYSTEM---BLACK KIDNEY GRILLS We are also including an Industry Leading 90 Day or 4,000 Mile Warranty. We are one of the Largest BMW Dealers in the Midwest! Please check out our website for additional inventory and specials - www.LaurelBMW.com *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52DD096406
Stock: DD096406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,035 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,555
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Tradeline Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 BMW M5 . Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 2013 BMW M5 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 BMW M5: The BMW M5 stands out as a high-performance luxury sport sedan that not only offers strong, uncompromised performance but also some leading-edge safety and connectivity technology. The M5 introduced new fuel-saving features for 2013, putting the vehicle in advantage over most of its rivals in that it offers more fuel-saving measures than most other sport sedans. Strengths of this model include refined, luxurious interior, active-safety features, responsive handling, leading-edge tech options, and Eco-conscious performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56DC773818
Stock: 773818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,000 miles
$28,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59DC774042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,091 miles
$33,988
Holiday Motors Portsmouth - Portsmouth / Virginia
pwr-folding side-view mirrors -inc: automatic-dimming function|Rain-sensing adjustable-speed windshield wipers|Heated driver door lock|HD Radio w/multicast FM station reception|Combox controller|Pre-wire for satellite radio|18-way pwr M multi-contour front bucket seats inc: 4-way lumbar support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58DC773917
Stock: 73917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
