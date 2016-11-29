Used 2013 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida

Only 2 Florida owners and excellent service records. Bang & Olufsen Sound, Heated & Cooled Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Reverse Camera and much more. Very clean M5. Runs and sounds amazing. Fat Michelin tires. Non smoker, no accidents, clean carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...warranty may be available...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSFV9C5XDD096234

Stock: 14181

Certified Pre-Owned: No

